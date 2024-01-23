Elodie Frege dares to wear a maxi-neckline against Flora Coquerel and Bella Thorne

Haute Couture Fashion Week continues on the streets of Paris. On Tuesday January 23, at the beginning of the afternoon, it was Stéphane Rolland’s turn to present his spring/summer 2024 collection. Many celebrities stopped by for a photocall.

Miss France 2024 Eve Gilles poses for photographers. Seen a day earlier at the brand’s On Aura Tout Vu fashion show, this time she reunited with former holders of the crown, namely Sylvie Taylor, Miss France 2002 and former director of the Miss France pageant, Linda Hardy, Miss France. Was capable of. 1992 or Flora Coquerel, Miss France 2014, all beautiful in a black cut-out dress.

Couples and Americans

Claude Lelouch came with his wife, Valerie Perrin, whom he married the previous June. Footballer Mamadou Sakho was also on the arm of his other half Mazda Sakho.

Some guests came from across the Atlantic. Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’s sister, was in attendance with bleached eyebrows and a brown 3D patterned dress, as was Bella Thorne, who wore a long green dress with a hood and train. Actress Kat Graham was also there.

Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris will end on Thursday, January 25. The Jean Paul Gaultier and Valentino fashion show is expected to take place tomorrow Wednesday. Fendi and Maison Margiela will conclude the ballet of the fashion show.