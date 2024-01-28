This is how the situation of the Spanish League was due to this result of Verona, how far ahead of Barcelona?

2024-01-28

This Sunday, on the 22nd matchday of the league, Verona won 1-0 at Celta’s ground, thereby regaining the lead in the championship (55 points), which had been temporarily taken away. Real Madrid (54) Saturday.

The first victim of Xavi’s departure: the player who will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

a bit of Portuguese Cristian ‘Portu’ (20) Gave victory to Verona, who responded brilliantly after their quarter-final exit copa del rey, As league leaders, Verona will fall asleep waiting for what happens on Thursday real Madrid Retrieve your postponed match from the 20th round of the Spanish Championship in Getafe. The Catalans began to dominate at the Bailados Stadium, but after conceding a goal celtic This gradually grew into the match until it caused Michel Sanchez’s men trouble, but the tie was unsuccessful. ukrainian girona artem dovbek He gave a warning with a header which was taken by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (12). The Celta goalkeeper could do nothing a few moments later, when ‘Portu’ entered the area to place a shot near the post, making the score 1-0 (20).

The goal inspired Celta, who gradually advanced and got more into the defended area. Paulo Gazzaniga. Greek Anastasios Douvikas lost two almost consecutive one-on-ones with the Argentine goalkeeper of Verona (31, 39), who provided a possible hand on the header of Strand Larsson (30). He celtic They increased their pressure after the break and tried to make it difficult for Verona to get out as they continued to dominate ball possession.

This will hurt Cules: what Frenkie de Jong has announced after being humiliated by Villarreal in the Spanish league!

The Galician team managed to hold off Aragon, who barely had clear chances to score in the second half, but despite coming close to the Catalan goal, they were unable to find the net with a final shot into the boot of Mihailo Ristic. Which Gazaniga took. (90+3). Celta is still one step away from relegation, which could fall this Sunday if Cadiz and Sevilla meet their commitments against Athletic de Bilbao and Osasuna respectively with wins.