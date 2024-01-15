Emiliano Martínez complained about playing a friendly against El Salvador

“We would love to play with a team at the top world level,” Argentina national team goalkeeper “Dibu” Martínez declared after a FIFA date in March.

On DSPORTS radio, Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez commented that a friendly match in Europe would have been more beneficial instead of a duel against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field on March 22.

“This is no disrespect to El Salvador, but we would love to play a top-class team in the world. We needed a great game in Europe with England, Spain or whatever. That’s it. We had to play. With them and “We play till death. It doesn’t matter whether it’s El Salvador, Brazil at the Maracana or France at Lusail. We play like that,” said the Aston Villa goalkeeper.

Who among the Selecta kept something from Argentina?

“El Dibu” debuted in Argentina’s 3–0 victory over El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Selecta Argentina friendly Brian Tamacas
National Brian Tamacas (i.) marks an opponent in a duel against Argentina. Photo: EDH AFP

