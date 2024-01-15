How to activate the trial version of WhatsApp with Meta AI artificial intelligence

WhatsApp has a beta version to test features in development. (dpa)

the technology meta aidriven by language model flame 2, will be included in whatsapp and though Now available in the United States, it is still in the testing phase and only a group of users Android Can access functions.

Meta AI is a chatbot and also a tool designed to understand and respond to specific needs such as answering questions or creating pictures from descriptions.

to access it Must have a beta version of the messaging applicationSo if you want to try this technology, we leave you to download the app step by step and understand how Meta Chatbot will work.

The beta version of WhatsApp is the testing ground where users get an exclusive opportunity to experience the latest features before its official launch. So it will not only provide access to testing the operation of Meta AI, but also other features that are in development.

However it must be borne in mind that this version is a test platform and errors or changes may occur during normal use.

To download the beta on Android you need to follow these steps:

1. Directly access this link: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.whatsapp/. The link will direct to the Play Store website.

2. Click the button Become a tester.

3. After a few minutes, update the WhatsApp application to the beta version. This must be done directly from the Google Play page.

With the beta version of WhatsApp on your device, the next step is to get started Try Meta AI And the functions available in it. We do this in the following way:

1. Open WhatsApp and make sure we are using the beta version.

2. Look for the Meta AI activation button at the top of the screen. Please note that due to progressive implementation, This button may not be available for all users Immediately.

Now it’s time to start a conversation with the chatbot. To do this, you need to tap on the Meta AI icon and ask questions directly or even ask to generate images from the description. This advanced chatbot It is designed to suit the needs of each userProviding personalized responses and creative solutions.

It’s important to note that this feature is in development, which means the tool is constantly being improved and errors may occur.

“Imagine meta ai” is the name of a platform that provides a free service for creating images from text created by users. Furthermore, according to TargetThe platform uses approximately 1.1 billion public images from Facebook and Instagram for its training artificial intelligenceAllows you to create unpublished images based on written descriptions.

Meta AI is already available in the United States, but is being tested in other countries. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

This functionality, previously available in apps like Instagram, can now be used independently of the website ,imagination.meta.com,Which can be accessed for free by simply using a Facebook or Instagram account, although at the moment its availability is limited only to usa, However, a progressive release is expected at an undetermined date in the future.

In terms of databases and resources used by artificial intelligence To train, users will be able to become part of them, as all resources work to feed the training model. artificial intelligence are pictures that appear in both Social Networks In public mode.

imagine with meta ai It resembles other tools such as static spreads, DALL-E3 And mid journeyAnd it is necessary to have a Meta account to create images, which can be imported from existing Facebook or Instagram accounts to facilitate the platform training process.