Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro rumored to reunite with Denis Villeneuve’s Taylor Sheridan returning

Many stars don’t decide to leave a successful franchise midway until their character is over. However, that’s exactly what happened when Emily Blunt decided not to reprise her role as Kate McRae in the action thriller film, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, This was the sequel to the film sicario which first came out back in 2015 and was immediately a huge critical and commercial success.

Although there has been no major update regarding the release date of the third film in the franchise, a source recently revealed that filming is underway. Sicario: Capos Filming will begin soon and Denis Villeneuve will once again take over as the film’s director.

Denis Villeneuve is reportedly returning sicario

Denis Villeneuve who previously directed sicario He was absent from the shooting of the film’s sequel due to schedule issues. arrival And blade Runner Which were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The film suffered slightly due to Villeneuve’s absence in the lead role and was not as successful as the first film. However, a source recently revealed that Denis Villeneuve is reportedly indeed returning Sicario: Capos,

According to mystery of doon,Denis Villeneuve will be in New Mexico around the alleged shooting date.The source further talked about the pre-production of the film and informed that the shooting date has also been finalized along with the commencement of the shooting of the film. The source said,

“Pre-production was already underway but it was pushed forward due to the workers’ strike. Now, its shooting date is February 8, 2024, but it’s not listed anywhere, and most of the world doesn’t even know if it has a complete script or has been greenlit. One reason why many people are not aware of the project is because of the workers’ strike, which has kept the scope of the project very small.”

A few months ago, the creator of sicarioMolly Smith and Trent Luckinbill also talked about how they would like to reunite the original trio of Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro in the next film.

Emily Blunt may come back Sicario: Capos

creator of sicarioMolly Smith and Trent Luckinbill appear for an interview collider And talked about the scripting of the next film and revealed that they are in no rush with it as they believe that the third film can end the franchise forever. Luckinbell also revealed that they are aiming to bring back the original trio of Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro for this film and said,

“Working with Taylor (Sheridan, who wrote the previous two films), we always envisioned it as at least a three-part thing. But yes, our idea is to bring the cast back with Benicio (Del Toro), Emily (Blunt), and Josh (Brolin), and we have a great story to tell… We have a script on which We are working again. Now, but we’re getting very close. We are confident that we will be successful in this.”

Since the shooting of the film has not even started, its release date has been fixed. Sicario: Capos It has not been decided yet. sicario Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video Sicario: Day of the Soldado Currently streaming on Hulu.