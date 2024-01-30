Were they clear? Deportivo Pereira talks about Farinez’s absence

betplay league

The Mateca team cited the Venezuelan goalkeeper’s medical examination.





Vuelcar Farinez.

picture: efe file



By: Juan Camilo Gonzalez Velasco

January 30, 2024, 09:00 am M.



Not Atlético Nacional, not Millonarios, not Deportivo Pereira. Apparently Vuelcar Farínez will not continue his future in Colombian professional football, as the Venezuelan terminated his contract with Lens in France after the goalkeeper suffered a serious injury, not even playing many minutes.

After the Matecaña team refused to sign him for this first semester, Pereira spoke about the reasons for not recruiting in a press conference presided over by coach Lionel Álvarez and team doctor Camilo Lopera.

“They conducted tests on him with the good intentions that he would pass them but medically it was not possible. He was not ready for minutes and could not enter the club at this time,’ the team doctor initially indicated.

“The doctor is with me today because he is coming to clarify the Farinez issue. He is a very prepared doctor and a professional procedure was carried out on him,” coach Lionel Álvarez highlighted.

It should be noted that during this transfer period the Matecana team confirmed the arrival of Nedder Aragón in Pereira goal, in addition to Franklin Mosquera and Juan Betancourt from the beginning of the season.

Now Deportivo Pereira must face a third date against Deportivo Pasto at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, with the aim of adding its first win in this first semester, after in the previous two days the team had drawn against Cali and lost against Medellin respectively.