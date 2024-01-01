A young Cuban woman’s baby died due to alleged medical negligence

A family reported the alleged death on social media medical negligence Photograph of a newborn baby at the Enrique Cabrera Cosio General Teaching Hospital, known as “Hospital Nacional”, in Havana.

Internet user Ariana Torres Zalas, who identified herself as a cousin of the mother who suffered the terrible loss, described how the events unfolded, which took place between January 24 and 27.

The source – who wants her complaint to go viral and seeks justice in the matter – revealed that on January 24, her cousin was admitted to the above mentioned hospital, Lianet Torres, 17 years old and 40 weeks of healthy pregnancy, much desired by her family and who had no complications during the period of pregnancy.

He says that on the day of admission the girl started having pain and was taken to the delivery room. However, there the odyssey began.

“Doctors never asked for her pregnancy card, something like this should be done to know the history of a pregnant woman”explains Ariana, who according to her social media profile is a nurse.

Torres Zalas says her cousin was one centimeter dilated at entry and when she reached pre-partum she was already two centimeters dilated.

The water broke and a dark colored fluid began to leak out warning of the presence of “meconium”, the newborn’s first stool.Something that can be very dangerous.

She asked the doctor on duty to perform a cesarean section because she was impressed by the amount and color of the fluid.

“The doctor told him very badly that he would have to endure all this, and they left him alone and went to sleep.”Adds the source, who assures that she also asked for money from family members for the cesarean section.

“They asked for money from relatives for cesarean section, which was not given and that is why they misbehaved with my cousin a lot”Delimits the source of what constitutes a traumatic statement.

She tells that after sleeping at 3 in the morning, the doctors decided to give birth to her after dilating her by only two centimeters. The boy was born weighing eight and a half pounds.

“It took him a while to cry. They did not allow his mother to meet him. She could not hug her son. They didn’t give him that opportunity. “The mother just wanted to hold her son in her arms and they denied her this right.”Torres mourns Zalas.

They told him that the child was fine and would only be under observation for a few hours.

However, then They were told that the child was critical and at around 1 am on January 27, they were told that the child had died.

“We still don’t understand it. “All we know is that they killed the child.” We want justice to make the murderers pay,” concluded Ariana Torres, who said the family assures that they will not rest in their desire to seek justice for what they believe to be brutal medical negligence.

As of this close, there are no other details regarding the shocking complaint.

In recent years, there have been several cases of families who have reported on social networks the death of newborns and/or their mothers following alleged cases of medical negligence.

a significant Journalistic investigation published in 2021 under the title “Broken Births” showed that hundreds Women have been victims of maternal violence In recent years in Cuba.

A website created for this purpose published testimonials, statistics and analysis of the topic. A total of 514 questionnaires were answered by Cuban mothers – 60% of whom had babies by natural birth and 40% by cesarean section – evidence of a lack of empathy and information on the part of Cuban health workers.

The investigation revealed a lack of professionalism and sensitivity on the part of the medical staff, which led to injuries to women in labor.

It also set out the most common manifestations of abuse, including: Ignore them or deny their requestsNot giving them painkillers in moments of pain, calling them by derogatory nicknames instead of their names, yelling at them and blaming them for any accidents.

One of the most shocking details revealed in the investigation was the use of obsolete procedures such as the Kristeller maneuver, which involves squeezing the pregnant woman by the ribs and pressing down to deliver the baby, which was performed on 44 percent of those surveyed . Birth canal. Sometimes, doctors even climb on top of women to apply more pressure during delivery. Because this is a maneuver that can endanger the life of mother and child, since 2014 the WHO has been advising against doing it.