Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone lead bold fashion looks at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards

Hollywood’s A-listers made their next awards season stop in Santa Monica for the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night.
The event, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, honored the best actors in TV and film and stars shined on the red carpet, with black and red being the big trending colors.
Jennifer Aniston wore a black Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit with a feathered bodice and a long train that flared from her hips.
Reese Witherspoon chose a nearly matching black, strapless gown with a large bow at her waist. Witherspoon brought her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, as her date. She was wearing a short black strapless dress with beaded embellishments.
Emma Stone Also opted for black, slicked back hair in a one-shoulder gown and a pink-red lip color.
Meg Ryan stuns on the red carpet in a black sequin strapless gown – her first major red carpet appearance since 2021.
Margot Robbie took a break from Barbie pink and wore a red, strapless gown with a rose border around the neckline, with her hair tied in a loose, casual bun.
Emily Blunt also wore a flowery accessory on the shoulder of her red one-sleeve gown, accompanied by slicked back hair and a red lip. Her husband, John Krasinski, wore a light beige tuxedo jacket and brown trousers — the typical awards show look.
Some stars broke the black and red trend for the evening.
“Saltburn” star Rosamund Pike wore a bright blue, sequined halter dress. At the Golden Globes last week, she wore a “protective veil” after her face was “broken” in a skiing accident during the holidays.
“May/December” star Julianne Moore wore a purple strapless column dress, adorned with a large brooch at the center of the neckline.
“Barbie” star America Ferrera chose a bronze-toned brown sequined gown, paired with a sleek bob.
Harrison Ford, who was being honored with a Career Achievement Award during tonight’s ceremony, made it a date night with wife Calista Flockhart, who wore a pink and purple floral-patterned dress with elbow-length black gloves .
Will Ferrell wore a dark blue velvet tuxedo jacket, which he joked to Fox News Digital was from “Sears”.
Other presenters of the evening included Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Meg Ryan and Oprah Winfrey, to name a few.
