Guatemala: Chaos in the country due to delay in the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as President

There were clashes between police and Arevalo’s supporters in Guatemala this afternoon.

Bernardo Arévalo is still waiting to be sworn in as Guatemala’s president, on a day that will be marred by protests, judicial decisions and chaos in the Central American country’s Congress.

The investiture ceremony, which will be attended by several international delegations, was scheduled for 3:00 pm local time,

However, the solemn session was delayed due to the fact that the Credentials Commission, composed of outgoing congressmen, was slow in its work of reviewing the documents of elected representatives.

Given this, it took time for the new delegates to be sworn in, as did the Congress’s Board of Directors, the group responsible for electing the President and Vice President.

