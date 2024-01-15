Emily Blunt on Cillian Murphy: He’s the world’s best actor but the world’s worst celebrity hollywood news

In a recent interview, Emily Blunt spoke highly of her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy and commented that he is more about cinema and less about celebrity status.

emily blunt There are wonderful things to say about that oppenheimer co-star cillian murphyWho has recently won the Best Actor Award oscars 2024, As some of you may already know, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy starred together in the much-loved film oppenheimer And have become close friends. Both of them have appreciated each other’s work on more than one occasion. This time, the Mary Poppins Returns actress claimed that Murphy is the best actor she has ever worked with, but the worst celebrity.

Blunt said that Murphy is the worst celebrity because he cannot tolerate praise and focuses only on work rather than fame.

In an interview with CBS, Blunt was asked, “Does he (Murphy) know how good he is?” To which the actress immediately nodded her head. “I feel like he’s always looking. I feel like he’s looking ahead. He is looking towards the horizon. He’s looking at ‘What else can I do? How far can I push?’ What will satisfy his creative fire?” said the acclaimed actress.

