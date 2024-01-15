Conor McGregor explains absence from UFC

conor mcgregor He is a historic fighter in the UFC. The Irishman changed the way we look at the discipline and made it more spectacular, which makes him a true role model. However, the athlete is going through tough times which has made him lose his patience.

Our hero’s last appearance in the octagon was on July 10, 2021 dustin poirier, At that time, an incident occurred that shocked everyone, as Conor suffered a serious injury that kept him away from the Octagon for a long time.





However, the athlete recovered from his illness and wanted to return to the competitive scene. The desires of the phenomenal gladiator were curbed for various reasons, which began to haunt the former champion.

One of the main difficulties in this story concerns testing for prohibited substances. conor mcgregor This type of testing has not been done for a long time, as they abandoned this routine at the time of the tibia fracture.

The public was confident that the return would be quick, but it was not at all the case. The month of December 2023 was seen as a possible deadline for making a new war a reality, resulting in false expectations.

Conor McGregor’s impatience

conor mcgregor He became frustrated at the pause that seemed to last forever. notorious offered a statement to mac lifewhich can be enjoyed on the channel YouTube of the above site, The Irishman’s words revealed that he was wallowing in pessimism, as he had seen too many closed doors.

“I haven’t stopped training, I’m always training, but I’ve stopped training to the max and I’ve started drinking a little. So, I will come back, regroup, get all the tests done and be ready to shine.”Confessed who held the universal featherweight and lightweight crowns simultaneously.

mcgregor He is an indispensable figure in the history of this unprecedented game. The record of 22 successes and only six failures are commendable statistics. However, a question arises: Will the athlete be able to show his pre-fight form against Poirier?

There are many speculations. So, let’s hope that the fighter can reach the battle site again. Time passes and it is cruel and harsh to everyone, so every month that passes in vain is a whip on the land of aces.

