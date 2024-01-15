Emily Blunt revealed that Cillian Murphy stuck his head in while filming Oppenheimer while he was promoting the biopic with Robert Downey Jr. on a talk show.

The Irish actor, 47, and British actress Emily revealed they had modest accommodations while shooting the film directed by Christopher Nolan, 53.

Emily shared that she gifted Cillian a designer Hestens pillow so he could get more sleep, but he turned it on the ‘cool side’ and hit his head on the table.

‘They had to take his head off,’ Emily said.







Cillian Murphy confirmed that Oppenheimer got his head stuck while filming while promoting the biopic with Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC on Thursday.

Theoretical physicist J. The Irish actor, 47, who plays Robert Oppenheimer, and British actress Emily, who looked beautiful in a black polka dot dress, revealed that they had modest accommodations while shooting the film directed by Christopher Nolan, 53.

Robert, 58, said he flew in on a private jet and stayed at the Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, while Emily and Cillian stayed at a Holiday Inn Express.

Director Christopher and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, 52, also stayed at the Holiday Inn Express, Cillian said.

‘Cillian, you’re so protective. ‘Such a good soldier,’ said Emily as Cillian stood by Christopher, who has directed him in six films.

Emily, who turned 42 on Friday, was given a gift by Jimmy and Cillian joked that he had given her a ‘voucher for Holiday Inn Express’.

Jimmy asked if they exchanged gifts on the movie and Emily said she likes to give opening gifts and wrap gifts.

‘He brought me a very nice pillow,’ said Cillian.

Emily said she thought Cillian needed more sleep than the Holiday Express pillow provided.

‘So I got her this very beautiful pillow that I have become crazy about these pillows. “It’s a Hestens pillow,” Emily said.

Emily then shared that Cillian ‘really enjoyed’ the designer pillow and told her the next day that he turned the pillow ‘on the cool side’ and misjudged where it was and ‘smashed his head on the bedside table.’

Emily then shared that Cillian ‘really enjoyed’ the designer pillow and told her the next day that he turned the pillow ‘on the cool side’ and misjudged where it was and ‘smashed his head on the bedside table’

‘They had to take his head off,’ Emily said.

Robert, Emily and Cillian had fun talking about their accommodation in the film directed by Christopher Nolan

‘Yes, Luisa Abel, our amazing makeup designer,’ Cillian confirmed.

Jimmy quips, ‘I hear he’s one of the best head gluers in the business.’

Cillian admitted he was ‘a bit surprised’ as he was ‘sleeping very well’ and called Louisa for help.

Cillian said, ‘I just came in, he glued and covered my head and I think you won’t see it in the movie.’

Oppenheimer has earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture, at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Jimmy, who will host the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on March 10, told his guests he’ll see them again at the Oscars.

In one of Oppenheimer’s scenes, Cillian is shot by J. Robert Oppenheimer as shown

Robert shown as Lewis Strauss in a scene from Oppenheimer

‘We can’t wait,’ Emily said.

Robert said, ‘You’re going to host it.’

‘Okay, we will see. We’ll see,’ said Jimmy.

Oppenheimer was released in the US and UK on July 21, 2023, and has grossed approximately $960 million at the worldwide box office.