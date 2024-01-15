Illusion of dawn! Liga de Quito beats Fluminense 1-0 to take lead over Brazil football | game

Paraguay striker Alex Arce enjoyed a dream start by scoring in a 1-0 Liga de Quito win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the Recopa Sudamericana title first leg match in the Ecuadorian capital on Thursday.

Arce, who had just arrived in Quito this week to join his new team, entered in the 56th minute and scored in the 91st minute to put the league ahead, which will take place next Thursday in the final match of this edition of the South American Cup. Will visit Fluminense in . Cup Winners’ Cup.

Josep Alcácer ‘angry’ at not leading Quito league to South American Cup Winners’ Cup

When Fluminense came close to taking the tie, the Ecuadorian team won, much to the delight of the approximately 35,000 fans who came to their stadium.

The ghost of losing the Liga Deportiva Universitaria final continues to haunt the Brazilian club, having already lost the 2008 Copa Libertadores and 2009 Copa Sudamericana finals against the same rivals.

“There is a way of playing in the Liga de Quito, with a very high rhythm,” says Ganso, a Fluminense player at the Sudamericana Cup Winners’ Cup.

Fluminense finished the first half without scoring, thanks to the touch of the ball in small spaces, precise and synchronized movement in their own area, timely reactions of goalkeeper Fabio and the lack of goals from local attackers.

Despite playing locked in their own area, the Fernando Diniz-led team created two scoring chances, which Ecuadorian goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez managed to convert through experience.

The league ended up being chewed out at half-time, helpless due to the lack of goals from its midfielders and attackers, who failed to break the Brazilian fence after being bombarded with eight shots from outside the area.

Since the resumption of the match, Fluminense closed themselves more into their own area to try to reduce space for the home team.

Control of movements, stopping as much as possible every time the game had to be restarted in a goal kick, free kick or side kick, was another resource that Fluminense used to harass the opponent, who scored after each stoppage. Used to complain to the referee. Rojas.

Quito League player Rodrigo Paz Delgado celebrates a 1-0 win against Fluminense with Alba fans gathered at the stadium. Photo: API

José Quintero also looked for goal with a shot which Fabio managed to deny.

At the end of the match, the Paraguayan Arce managed to break the Brazilian lock with a light touch of the ball with his right foot; Referee Rojas resorted to VAR and confirmed that the Paraguayan debutant was authorized to take part in the action. (D)