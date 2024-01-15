Emily Blunt reveals the inspiration behind her ‘The Fall Guy’ character

First reactions on the upcoming film fall boy Told us it was ready to hit.

With Steven Spielberg’s seal of approval and an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt-led film is climbing people’s most anticipated lists ahead of its release in May.

In a new interview with Total Film, Emily Blunt revealed the inspiration behind her character, Jodie Moreno.

Blunt said, “In the original script, she was quite serious… that kind of strict director”, but later drafts added the “warmth and charm” that is now present in the film.

But who was the director who inspired Blunt? None other than the director who earned $1.4 billion barbieGreta Gerwig.

Blunt said, “I think there’s a little Greta in there.” “She was a mixture of some of the people I met and those I was separated from.”

fall boy The action comedy about an ex-stuntman stars Blunt and Gosling alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke as the star of a mega-budget studio film directed by his ex. Returns to service. Disappears.

Critics who saw the film when it screened at the SXSW Film Festival called it “ridiculously fun”, “full of energy”, and a “thrilling spectacle”.

fall boy Will hit the theaters on May 3.