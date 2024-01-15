Full support for Di Maria and the players he wants to see against Costa Rica

Lionel Scaloni Confirmed that he will make several changes to the starting team argentina national team for this tuesday’s game Costa Rica, which will be played in Los Angeles at 11:45 pm (Argentina time). The coach assured this angel di maria He will go first and he will want to give the goalkeeper a chance Walter Benitez, Apart from this he laughingly said that there is such a possibility Alejandro Garnacho Be there from the beginning.

At the press conference held before the match with the Ticos, the second FIFA date, after Friday’s 3-0 win against El Salvador, Scaloni did not confirm the starting team, but assured: “The idea is to make many changes, But I have still not given the team to the players.” Regarding the goalkeeper he said: “I did not decide whether he will save from the beginning or enter later.” With these leads, Argentina would form with Dibou Martínez or Walter Benítez; Nahuel Molina, Cuti Romero or Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi and Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis McAllister; Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Alejandro Garnacho.

Regarding Fideo Di Maria, who received an intimidating message in the early hours of this Monday in the country where he usually stops when returning to the country, Scaloni assured: “Di Maria will be the starter tomorrow, “He’s calm, I’ve seen him well and he has our full support, we’ve been chatting with him a bit about everything.”

The first question he asked him was what he liked least about these six years and the coach replied: “Excluding players from the squad list for the Copa America or the World Cup who were out for a long time . We have to make decisions, that’s what we’re here for.” Then, he added what he thinks about further variations in these games. “We always look at the collective, that’s clear, beyond the individual situations of each one, We look at the connection. They are friendly but important in their “How do you get along with my partner, how do you understand it in training, in games”

Regarding the opponent and the team’s commitment, Scaloni was emphatic: “We faced it with a lot of professionalism. You have to play the game in the maximum possible way and regardless of the opponent, you have to play it the same way. From there, Costa Rica is a good team, it has World Cup tradition, it has interesting players and it won the last game with renewed enthusiasm as they qualified for the Copa America.

How the next opponent has Argentina as coach gustavo alfaro And as sports director nelson vivas, many questions from Costa Rican journalists revolved around him. “He is a coach who has done very well wherever he has been, he has always got good results with his teams. He did a great job with Ecuador, setting the standard with a group of very young players who he gave opportunities to play. With time and with good players, the football culture will definitely yield results. That’s what any coach wants and I wish him and Costa Rica all the best. And regarding Vivas’ contribution, he said: “First of all, I think the passion that Argentina has for football, I think he transmits it very well to his team, regardless of country, and It’s important to highlight this.”