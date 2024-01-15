Emily Blunt wants to work with Dwayne Johnson again in A24 film

A24 upcoming movie, The Smashing MachineClose to scoring Academy Award nomination to star with Dwayne Johnson in sports drama oppenheimerEmily Blunt will join the conversation.









As per deadline, Blunt is in talks to join The Smashing Machine Cast to play Don StaplesThe wife of mixed martial arts star Mark Kerr, Johnson will play a central character in the film. In The Smashing MachineEstablished in the year 2000, Staples tries to establish a stable life with her husband but struggles to find a place in Kerr’s chaotic world as he struggles with drug addiction and other vices., Staples and Kerr married that year at the peak of Kerr’s career and had a son together before divorcing years later.

The Smashing MachineIts development was confirmed by A24 and Johnson last December, with the film examining the life and career of the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star and wrestler as he deals with addiction, love, and the pressure of winning. . Johnson will also co-produce the film through his Seven Bucks Productions imprint, with Benny Safdie, best known as one half of the Safdie brothers, leading the project in his solo directorial debut.

Johnson has Blunt to thank in part for getting The Smashing Machine Above ground. Seven Bucks initially acquired the rights to Kerr’s story in 2019 before the project was halted due to the pandemic. However, subsequent conversations with Blunt, who Johnson starred in the 2021 Disney film, jungle cruiseconvinced her to stay with him The Smashing Machine And accelerate development.

Emily Blunt greatly admired Oppenheimer

Blunt is coming off the Academy Award-nominated show Oppenheimer, which sees her star as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the wife of the theoretical physicist of the same name. Her role in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller, the highest-grossing biopic of all time, earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination. Blunt has since starred in the Netflix drama, Bread HustlersAnd will play America’s first female detective Kate Warne in Amazon Studios’ upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film.





Meanwhile, Blunt and Johnson are set to co-star in the upcoming film jungle cruise A sequel, which is currently in development. Johnson’s busy schedule also includes his upcoming development programs Moana Release of live-action picture and Moana Animated sequel on November 27. Additionally, Johnson is set to make an upcoming film fast and furious The spinoff franchise is based on his lawman character, Luke Hobbs, which will be set between fast x And fast and furious 11,

No release window has been announced for The Smashing Machine, During this, oppenheimer Available on digital and home video.

