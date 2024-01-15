Mbappé was taken out by Luis Enrique and went into the box with his mother

Monaco, France.

klian mbappein front of Paris Saint GermainWas substituted at half time during his team’s match against monaco By league 1 At the Louis II Stadium. The attacker of the Parisian team gave his place without any impact during the first half randall kolo muani When the game was tied without a goal and with many chances monaco which the goalkeeper saved Gianluigi Donnarumma,

Furthermore, midway through the first half, a shot that went wide, killian they took a blow from chile Guillermo Maripan, However, after the pictures shown of the Frenchman after the break, it does not appear that he has any injury.

To mbappe Cameras caught him smiling and talking on his cell phone in the locker room tunnel. Afterwards, he walked through Louis II Stadium, greeting fans or saying goodbye to those who were once his fans. Gestures show that he is saying goodbye psg, after this, mbappe He was sitting in the stadium box with his mother and agent, faiza lamari, to see the end of the match. It is a very strange situation.

mbappe also replaced by luis enrique martinez last day of league 1, in front of Stade RennaisWhen psg They were losing 0–1, left the field in the 65th minute and Gonçalo Ramos entered. Since the news of his departure mbappe At the end of the season, luis enrique They have changed their players on two consecutive occasions. After the first, he explained why he decided to change his star.