Emily Ratajkowski Embraces Modern Life With XXL Bag

open for business

It’s in there somewhere—she just knows it! Ratajkowski sinks the depths of her mega coach bag, Miu Miu Top, skirt, briefs, and belt.

square Deal

a neat bit fendi The tote (fendi​.com) splits the difference between quiet discretion and making big, bold statements. keep it moving

Recession? What kind of recession? with a strong ferragamo There’s no such thing as a bag in his grip Ratajkowski Can’t handle it. loewe Top, shorts and shoes.

carried away

Will travel with earbuds, change of shoes and attractive purse. Miu Miu bag, and acne studio Dress. good thing

trust him loewe To stop the chaos, Ratajkowski Takes it-girl ease to a whole new level. cartier Watch.

sort it out

The trash of contemporary life looks much more dignified when carried around in something Bottega Veneta, wouldn’t you say? All-in top. michael kors collection skirt. nesting instinct

Ratajkowski Let things go a little to the side, pick up a bag and carry Quarrel With a happy yellow pocketbook Polo Ralph Lauren Hidden inside it. ferragamo jacket. marnie pants.

remains of the day

Bottom: hermes bag. Center: loewe Shoes. fairshake

to use it hermes hand band, Ratajkowski Makes a delightful mess in one H&M bodysuit. Bottega Veneta skirt.

In this story: Child, Tamara McNaughton; Makeup, Dick Page. Created by Leon Ioannou at Pony Projects. Set Design: Caz Slattery. Photo taken in Oculus of the World Trade Center.

More from Vogue.fr:

According to your zodiac sign, this is your biggest strength and weakness

The best Italian restaurants in Paris

Is the Cartier Penthère the most coveted vintage watch of 2024?

More from Vogue France on YouTube: