Emily Ratajkowski Embraces Modern Life With XXL Bag

Admin 18 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Image may include Emily Ratajkowski Accessories Bags Handbags Purses Clothes Costumes Adult Person Belts and Indoors

open for business
It’s in there somewhere—she just knows it! Ratajkowski sinks the depths of her mega coach bag, Miu Miu Top, skirt, briefs, and belt.

Square Deal A neat little Fendi tote splits the difference between quiet discretion and a big bold statement.

square Deal
a neat bit fendi The tote (fendi​.com) splits the difference between quiet discretion and making big, bold statements.

Keep it going Meltdown What Meltdown There's nothing Ratajkowski can't do with a sturdy Ferragamo bag in her grip...

keep it moving
Recession? What kind of recession? with a strong ferragamo There’s no such thing as a bag in his grip Ratajkowski Can’t handle it. loewe Top, shorts and shoes.

Image may include accessories bag handbag adult person backpack backpacking and purse

carried away
Will travel with earbuds, change of shoes and attractive purse. Miu Miu bag, and acne studio Dress.

Image may include clothing, shoes, accessories, bags and handbags

good thing
trust him loewe To stop the chaos, Ratajkowski Takes it-girl ease to a whole new level. cartier Watch.

Image may include Emily Ratajkowski Accessories Bags Handbags Purses Adult Clothing Shoes and Heels

sort it out
The trash of contemporary life looks much more dignified when carried around in something Bottega Veneta, wouldn’t you say? All-in top. michael kors collection skirt.

Images may include accessories, bags, handbags, dresses, shoes, coats and purses

nesting instinct
Ratajkowski Let things go a little to the side, pick up a bag and carry Quarrel With a happy yellow pocketbook Polo Ralph Lauren Hidden inside it. ferragamo jacket. marnie pants.

Image may include Accessories Bags Handbags Adult and Individual

remains of the day
Bottom: hermes bag. Center: loewe Shoes.

Image may include Emily Ratajkowski clothing, shoes, adult person, book publishing accessories and bag

fairshake
to use it hermes hand band, Ratajkowski Makes a delightful mess in one H&M bodysuit. Bottega Veneta skirt.

In this story: Child, Tamara McNaughton; Makeup, Dick Page. Created by Leon Ioannou at Pony Projects. Set Design: Caz Slattery. Photo taken in Oculus of the World Trade Center.

More from Vogue.fr:

According to your zodiac sign, this is your biggest strength and weakness

The best Italian restaurants in Paris

Is the Cartier Penthère the most coveted vintage watch of 2024?

More from Vogue France on YouTube:

(TagstoTranslate)Vogue Digital(T)Vogue France In English(T)Emily Ratajkowski (English)

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Justin Timberlake, Michel Sardou, MC Soler, The Black Crowes: DH picks 5 albums to discover this week

Between new releases, live releases, and reissues worth a visit, this week was a busy ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved