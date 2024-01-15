He injured his other knee and will be out for now

2024-03-19



bad luck is still on your side Thibaut Courtois. Belgian goalkeeper real Madrid He was close to returning to the court in 2023 after rupturing the cruciate ligament, but this Tuesday he suffered a devastating blow.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows his legs, they compare them to LeBron James and everyone talks about the same thing: “They’ve never looked…”

real Madrid He has confirmed that he has suffered another knee injury, this time his injury is one of his minor problems and he will be out of action for two months.

“Following the tests conducted today on our player Thibaut Courtois He was diagnosed with a torn internal meniscus in his right knee. The injury occurred during today’s training session. Development is pending,” the club statement says. courtois His left knee is broken and now he is having pain in his right knee. According to information received from Spain, he will remain out of action for the next two months.

The goalkeeper returned to work with the rest of his teammates on 21 February and, in fact, already had a date to appear again. Although it was not concrete, everything indicated that it would be available in early April carlo ancelotti, “Militão and Courtois have started working with the group, they are going to do normal training,” Ancelotti said last Friday ahead of the league match against Osasuna.

Details of Mbappe’s contract with Real Madrid revealed: how much salary he will earn and surprising conditions

“We will take advantage of the break to play some games between us with the youth team, and the idea is that they will be available for the match against Athletic Bilbao on the 31st,” explained Ancelotti, who is once again his star. Without a goalkeeper. Courtois tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee just two days before the start of the Spanish Championships in August last year. He has been out all these months due to a serious injury and his new problem will probably mean that he will finish the season without competing.