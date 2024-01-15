Emma Roberts bares her back in sexy Valentino gown at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica

Independent Film Spirit Awards 2024 Nominations List







Movies

Best Features

we are all strangers

American fiction

may december

route

past life

we are grown up now

best first feature

All dirt roads taste like salt

History of a Wandering Saint

mother earth

one thousand and one

Upon entry

John Cassavetes Award

(Submitted to the creative team of a film with a budget under $1,000,000)

firework girl

cadejo blanco

Fremont – Winner

rotten

unknown country

best director

Andrew Haigh, we are all strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passage

Celine Song, Past Lives

best screenplay

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – Winner

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, birth/rebirth

emma seligman, rachel sennott, bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Leadership Performance

jessica chastain, memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Tres Lisette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passage

Andrew Scott, We Are All Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American fiction

Teo Yu, past life

best supporting performance

Erica Alexander for American Fiction

Sterling K. for American Fiction. brown

Noah Galvin for Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway for Eileen

Glenn Howerton for Blackberry

Marin Ireland for Eileen

Charles Melton for May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers – Winner

Catalina Saavedra to rot in the sun

Ben Whishaw for Passage

Best Breakthrough Performance

marshawn lynch for bottoms

Etibon Nazaire for the mountains

Tia Nomor for Mother Earth

Dominic Cessa for Holdovers – Winner

Anaita Wali Zada ​​for Fremont

best first screenplay

Sammy Burch; Story by Sammy Burch, Alex Mechanic for May December – Winner

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt for Theater Camp

Tomás Gómez Bustillo for The History of a Wandering Saint

Laurel Permet for The Starling Girl

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez for Upon Entry

Best Cinematography

Caitlin Arizmendi for Monica

Egil Bryld for Holdovers – Winner

Jomo Frey Salt Taste for All Dirt Roads

Pablo Lozano for The History of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola for We Grown Now

best editing

Santiago Sendejas, Gabriel Diaz, Sofia Suberqueso for Rotting in the Sun

Stephanie Philo for We Grown Now

Daniel Garber for How to Blow Up a Pipeline – Winner

John Philpott for Theater Camp

Emmanuelle Tiziani for On Entry

best documentary

goodbye tiberias

Four Daughters – Winner

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

city ​​of kokomo

mother of all lies

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall – Winner

Devbhoomi

mummy wata

Totems

area of ​​interest

Robert Altman Award

show off – winner

TV

Best Ensemble in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty – Winner

Alan Barinholtz, Suzanne Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramod Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Eddie Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmael Sahid, Ben Seward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

Best New Scripted Series

Beef – Winner

dreaming in black

I am a Virgo

jury duty

briefs

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominic Fishbach, The Flock

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Briefs

Bel Powley, A Little Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef – Winner

Steven Yun, BEEF

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

billie eilish, herd

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us – Winner

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Chemistry Lessons

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tenney, shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

jessica williams, shrinking

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Black

Kevon Montrezl Woodard, The Last of Us – Winner

Cara Young, I’m a Virgo

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Standoff: How America shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mom – Winner

Murder in the Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

wrestlers

Emerging Filmmaker Award

Producer Award

Rachel Fung

graham swann

Monique Walton – Winner