Emma Roberts bares her back in sexy Valentino gown at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica

Independent Film Spirit Awards 2024 Nominations List
Movies
Best Features
we are all strangers
American fiction
may december
route
past life
we are grown up now
best first feature
All dirt roads taste like salt
History of a Wandering Saint
mother earth
one thousand and one
Upon entry
John Cassavetes Award
(Submitted to the creative team of a film with a budget under $1,000,000)
firework girl
cadejo blanco
Fremont – Winner
rotten
unknown country
best director
Andrew Haigh, we are all strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Ira Sachs, Passage
Celine Song, Past Lives
best screenplay
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction – Winner
Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, birth/rebirth
emma seligman, rachel sennott, bottoms
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Leadership Performance
jessica chastain, memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Tres Lisette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May December
Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passage
Andrew Scott, We Are All Strangers
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American fiction
Teo Yu, past life
best supporting performance
Erica Alexander for American Fiction
Sterling K. for American Fiction. brown
Noah Galvin for Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway for Eileen
Glenn Howerton for Blackberry
Marin Ireland for Eileen
Charles Melton for May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers – Winner
Catalina Saavedra to rot in the sun
Ben Whishaw for Passage
Best Breakthrough Performance
marshawn lynch for bottoms
Etibon Nazaire for the mountains
Tia Nomor for Mother Earth
Dominic Cessa for Holdovers – Winner
Anaita Wali Zada for Fremont
best first screenplay
Sammy Burch; Story by Sammy Burch, Alex Mechanic for May December – Winner
Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt for Theater Camp
Tomás Gómez Bustillo for The History of a Wandering Saint
Laurel Permet for The Starling Girl
Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastian Vasquez for Upon Entry
Best Cinematography
Caitlin Arizmendi for Monica
Egil Bryld for Holdovers – Winner
Jomo Frey Salt Taste for All Dirt Roads
Pablo Lozano for The History of a Wandering Saint
Pat Scola for We Grown Now
best editing
Santiago Sendejas, Gabriel Diaz, Sofia Suberqueso for Rotting in the Sun
Stephanie Philo for We Grown Now
Daniel Garber for How to Blow Up a Pipeline – Winner
John Philpott for Theater Camp
Emmanuelle Tiziani for On Entry
best documentary
goodbye tiberias
Four Daughters – Winner
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
city of kokomo
mother of all lies
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall – Winner
Devbhoomi
mummy wata
Totems
area of interest
Robert Altman Award
show off – winner
TV
Best Ensemble in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty – Winner
Alan Barinholtz, Suzanne Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramod Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Eddie Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmael Sahid, Ben Seward, Ron Song, Evan Williams
Best New Scripted Series
Beef – Winner
dreaming in black
I am a Virgo
jury duty
briefs
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World
Dominic Fishbach, The Flock
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones, Briefs
Bel Powley, A Little Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, Beef – Winner
Steven Yun, BEEF
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
billie eilish, herd
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us – Winner
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Chemistry Lessons
Benny Safdie, The Curse
Luke Tenney, shrinking
Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo
jessica williams, shrinking
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Clark Backo, The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Black
Kevon Montrezl Woodard, The Last of Us – Winner
Cara Young, I’m a Virgo
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Standoff: How America shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mom – Winner
Murder in the Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
wrestlers
Emerging Filmmaker Award
Producer Award
Rachel Fung
graham swann
Monique Walton – Winner
(TagstoTranslate)2024(T)Independent(T)Spirit(T)Awards(T)Emma(T)Roberts(T)Byers(T)Valentino(T)Gown