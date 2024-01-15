Emma Watson wears this iconic Hermione costume after 20 years

Became true international stars after the global success of the film saga harry potterTherefore, cast members are talked about regularly. We also told you that Neville Longbottom’s interpreter Matthew Lewis wanted to star in this role in a future HBO series, or that Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, will soon be present for the occasion in France. This event. But more recently, it was Emma Watson who made headlines after wearing this iconic dress, which to many had the effect of a Proust madeleine.

When Emma Watson wore this Hermione dress again after 20 years

film series harry potter Undoubtedly one of the most popular sagas of the beginning of the 21st century, Influencing an entire generation, these adaptations of British novelist JK Rowling’s eponymous novels spawned one of the most popular franchises in all four corners of the world. That’s why the actors who brought the cult characters to life have now risen to the ranks of international stars, attracting the attention of fans around the world.

This is especially the case of Emma Watson, who is mainly known for the role of Hermione Granger, and who is none other than one of the three protagonists of the film series. a role he played for a decadeAnd that’s why many people still connect the actress with her character harry potterEspecially when she gives fans little gifts like she did last week.

Actually, as reported the trendWatson was seen on a street in Milan last week during the Prada fashion show during Fashion Week 2024. And if the British actress always makes outings that get minimal attention, this time the dress she wore clearly caught people’s attention. Famous Potterheads, because She wore a costume that was reminiscent of the costumes that we can see in the sagaand especially in film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).

That’s clearly more than enough for fans of the wizarding world, especially since this costume has become one of their The most iconic looks of his character over the years,

And to find out what This announcement is regarding the release date of the HBO series harry potter, See our previous article on this topic right here.