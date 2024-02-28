The unusual penalty with which Águilas Doradas is eliminated from the Copa Libertadores – International Football – Sports

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Golden Eagles.
The Colombian team was eliminated after losing to Bragantino.
The Brazilian Bragantino won 4-3 on penalties this Tuesday Eagles
colombian doradas After a goalless match in which the visiting team’s defense prevailed against the constant onslaught of the locals, they qualified for the third qualifying stage of the Copa Libertadores.
The first leg, played last week at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin city, also ended without a goal as the Colombian players also played defence.
With the result, the Bragantinos will face the next stage of the continental tournament, the last before the group stage, against the winner of the match between the Brazilian Botafogo and the Bolivian Aurora, to be held in Rio this Wednesday.
The match at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium in the city of Bragança Paulista was limited to Bragantino’s attempts to put the ball into the net against the Golden Eagles, which was difficult to defend and in which the Colombians concentrated almost forgetting their tactics. Completely free from attack.
He led from the first minute Hernan Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gomez He created a barrier that practically prevented the Brazilians from reaching the goal area, with the few exceptions of Vitinho and Junino Capixaba in the first half and the more daring exceptions of Eduardo Sascha and Helinho in the supplementary period.
missed penalty
John Freddy Salazar and Yeiler Goez He wasted his penalty fee for this
Águilas Doradas, while the four who charged for Bragantino were precise (Lincoln, Nathan Méndez, Luan Cándido and captain Leo Ortiz). Goetz’s final charge drew attention to its poor execution.
Sports and EFE
