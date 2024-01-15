Specifications, prices and everything you need to know

Are you thinking about purchasing the new generation Chevrolet Camaro? There will only be one more version. These are the new features that will be included

There will no longer be a generation of the Chevrolet Camaro after 2024. chevrolet

market of muscle car Nearing its end. Production would be impossible without pollution restrictions Introduction of hybridization or elimination of supercharged V8 It’s under the hood. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most iconic models in the segment and now, details of the latest generation have been shown to the public. There will be no changes or updates after 2024, as it will disappear from the assembly line. What new features does the latest Camaro bring with it?

Chevrolet Camaro 2024, a bittersweet presentation with a taste of farewell

chevrolet will leave over fifty years of continuous production Due to the high manufacturing costs involved. It should be noted that this model was updated not so long ago, so some small aesthetic details and the occasional limited edition will leave the mark of these past few months on the assembly line. The two-door sports car will maintain different mechanics to meet all types of needs. In fact, Available powers will range from 335 to 650 hp,

The model will be revealed according to the year 2024 Has 20-inch black or polished forged aluminum wheelsA decorative stripe down the middle, available in black or silver, is a special symbol to remind that this is a Camaro and Another series of external details, Just by looking from the outside you will see that you are looking at the latest generation of giants muscle car,

base version It will come with a 3.5-litre V6 engine, which should meet most of the aspirations of the public. However, for the most adventurous, the incredible V8 engine will still remain in the catalog in the SS version. will get the latter Accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.9 secondsCompleting the quarter mile in approximately 12.2 seconds.

In the infotainment aspect, this new version is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Operating System, Among the equipment in this sense, special mention should be made of the wireless charging platform, the presence of the Ask Alexis virtual assistant and the provision of a Wi-Fi access point. Therefore, this is an update that comes in line with the new needs of the market.

At the security level, This new and latest generation of Camaro also offers new features Of great importance. In addition to the inclusion of a rear view camera, we can find the classic forward collision, lane change and blind spot warning systems. Except in the case of frontal crash (score 4/5), the current model has managed to get the highest rating.

So, are you interested in purchasing the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro? Prices start at $32,495 (1LT version). there will be three Editions designed for collectors (LT, LT1 and SS), with prices starting at $39,440, $47,385 and $49,890. The first units will reach the brand’s dealerships in the next few weeks. The assembly line is expected to be finished sometime in the last quarter of the year.