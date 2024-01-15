ETECSA information note on impacts

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), the only company of its kind in the country, reported impacts on Internet connections and other online activities through its platforms between last night and this morning. We explain this in its informative note below.

From their official website they said the following: “During last night and this morning, technical problems occurred with access to some platforms and services hosted in the Atexa public data center.”

“Our experts have continued to work during these hours, and have managed to restore most of the affected services. At the time this note was published, our users may have experienced instability in access to some national websites as well as the Enzona platform,” he added last night.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding while we work to resolve this situation. We will continue to provide updated information through our official communication channels,” he concluded.

Amidst the impact on the Internet in Cuba, ETECSA offers

Amidst the effects of ETECSA, this week they launched a new recharge option. He promoted this international recharge from 4th to 31st March. They specified that customers who recharge between Rs 500 and Rs 1250 will get a bonus of 14 GB (all networks) and unlimited internet (from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM) for consumption in 30 days.

“The customer will receive the recharge amount in their main balance, thereby extending the life cycle of their mobile line to 330 days. This international recharge promotion is not applicable on recharges done at MLC stores or from USD account of MiTransfer wallet,” he said.

Finally, they specify that with the main balance obtained in this recharge, you can perform all the operations that are normally done with the main balance: make national and international calls, buy bags, packages and plans, make transfers Do this and activate the Amigo plan. We will detail more about this offer in another article on our website.



