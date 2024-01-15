Plane flying to Cuba is shot at Haiti airport

A plane that was flying to Cuba and was about to leave on its journey was shot at a Haiti airport on February 29 amid a gang attack, causing panic in and around the air terminal.

As is known, Haiti is a point of demand for Cuban “mules” for shopping tourism. From there, medicines and cheap clothes and shoes are brought to the island, which are then sold on the black market, amid the general scarcity of the Cuban people. Many Cuban colleagues also work there.

This Thursday, moments of panic were experienced at Toussaint Louverture Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after an attack by armed gangs, the media reported. They all reported that a plane bound for Cuba was hit by a projectile, but it has not yet been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

The newspaper Haiti 24 indicated that the plane bound to Cuba was the target of gunfire, causing concern among airport staff. Officials are expected to provide more information in the coming hours.

Local Haitian media said it was important to note that “this day was a scene of great tension in and around Port-au-Prince, marked especially by the firing of automatic weapons. This situation led to the closure of activities in many places “

The sounds of automatic weapons firing echoed in various parts of Port-au-Prince, including the city centre, Bel-Air, the route from the airport, the Delmas Base, Tabare and the Cul-de-Sac grounds.

The explosions created anxiety and uncertainty among the population. The reason for the firing and whether people were injured or killed are currently unknown.



