ETECSA promotion in February with a “gift” of 100 GB

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), the only company of its kind in the country, continues to promote a modem offer this February, which includes a “gift” of 100 GB. How to get it?

This new ETECSA promotion allows you to buy a modem with a data USIM from abroad for $120. This offer includes 100GB free usage for 3 months on any mobile network (2G/3G/4G).

The modem can connect multiple devices at the same time and is not interrupted by calls. If data runs out, additional plans of 10, 50 or 100 GB can be purchased, which are added to the initial plan and extend its duration.

The promotion will be valid till February 29 and the beneficiary will have to collect the modem from the commercial office chosen by the customer from abroad.

The modem has a 3 month warranty and if it breaks down, you will need to call DATA CAT (800 4 3434 option 1) to have a technician check it and replace it if applicable. This is an opportunity to enjoy the Internet at home with a modem and an ETECSA data uSIM.

ETECSA gift in this offer

From ETECSA they clarify the “gift” of this offer. If I purchase this offer and do not consume 100 GB data in the estimated time, will I lose it?

,You have 3 months to consume the data resources. After this time, to keep the validity active, you will need to make a purchase associated with this offer, which will add resources to your ownership and increase its validity,” he explains.

If you have been selected as a beneficiary of this promotional offer, you must follow the following steps in accordance with ETECSA. Contact the customer who purchased the offer from abroad and confirm the secret order code.

Visit the commercial office that the customer selected when making the purchase. You can see the list of available commercial offices below. Present your ID and secret order code at the business office to receive your promotional offer.



