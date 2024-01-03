Family Medicine calls for the price of a pack of tobacco to increase to 12 euros under anti-smoking plan

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) has proposed increasing the price of a pack of tobacco in Spain to 12 euros as part of an anti-smoking plan drawn up by the Ministry of Health, and appreciated the idea of ​​extending the measures further. Is of. They have also been shown to be effective against tobacco and new consumption devices. Thus, among other measures, they seek to equate tobacco products, such as vapes or heated tobacco, with conventional tobacco in terms of taxation and regulation of locations; Expansion of smoke-free outdoor areas considering possible restrictions on consumption on the rooftops of establishments; Implementation of standard packaging; and a ban on smoking in private vehicles. From the Preventive Activities and Health Promotion Program (PAPPS) they assure that “compared to 2010, there has been a clear decrease in tobacco consumption in Spain” and calculate that “by increasing the price of tobacco, this will be achieved”. A 10 to 15% reduction in smoking”. Similarly, he recalls that Spain is one of the EU member states that sells the cheapest pack of tobacco on the entire continent: the average cost of this product is 4.60 euros. On the other end But there is Ireland, where the price of a pack reaches 12.81 euros. One issue on which PAPPS argues is that the average price of a pack of cigarettes in Spain should be on par with neighboring France, where last December it was around 12 euros. From PAPPS, they request “the participation and commitment of all ministries that can promote the scope of this measure” and add that “putting our country at the European level is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance. is at hand.” on the level of commitment in the fight against smoking. He points in particular to the treasury, due to the fact that “in most European countries, tobacco taxation is between 80 and 90%, while in Spain , taxes are set at 51%.” Noting the importance of the measure and the need to revise taxation, PAPPS points out that “there is a need for the Ministry of Finance to significantly increase taxes on tobacco and to align the taxation of nicotine delivery devices. It is necessary to coordinate together”. Finally, semFYC urges progress towards greater equality of all forms of consumption, including an increase in taxes, standardization of designs and fragrances including health warnings, restrictions on its consumption in leisure venues and its advertising on the Internet. “The aim of the new law was to end the perception that second-hand tobacco is less harmful to people’s health, when this is not true,” explains Vidal Barchilon, coordinator of semFYC’s Approach to Smoking working group. Heated tobacco is a product commonly used by adults, and all this directive does is to align the regulations with traditional tobacco products, so it is normal for them to have the same health warnings. “But this does not include electronic cigarettes and vapers, whose use is more widespread among minors and young people, resulting in risks to the health of the youngest. We believe that extending it to this form of consumption as well Is necessary.” ” says Barchilon.