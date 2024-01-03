Google replaces Bard with Gemini and adds new artificial intelligence applications to mobile phones technology

The Bard’s days are numbered. It was hastily introduced only a year ago in response to the emergence of ChatGPT from OpenAI to offer an automated conversational response option. But that was just a model that had just emerged from Google’s labs, where development of the definitive aspiring system continues: Gemini. This Thursday, the multinational company announced that Bard has become Gemini and that it is available on the web and in mobile applications with Android systems and iOS (Apple). In the first phase, it has only the English version and will be expanded to Asian languages ​​(first in Japanese and Korean) and later in Spanish. Paid versions will allow its use in common work tools like documents or email.

For years, Google has led the Internet search market. But OpenAI changed the system by developing an artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT, which now not only provides websites that, more or less accurately, contain the information relevant to the search. The new bot (an automated program with responses to specific instructions that mimics the human brain) was able to summarize and express its own solutions, an ability that could be used for everything from schoolwork to programming, from everyday questions to industrial Till procedures were rapidly introduced in all areas. ,

The threat of Google’s market hegemony led to a hasty response and Bard was presented with the birthmark of proviso a year early. This was confirmed this Thursday and the model is now a Gemini. The new system aims to become not just an alternative to the search engine, but, according to Google vice president Sissy Hsiao, “a true artificial intelligence assistant, conversational, multimodal, and more useful than ever.”

The summary of the company’s instructions is that the new application provides answers to written or spoken questions and also interacts with images. It will become the main assistant of the phone, which can be accessed through a new shortcut or the famous voice command (Hi Google) or Terminal shortcut. Conversations can be conducted and resumed from the same mobile phone or desktop computer.

“You can create a headline based on a photo you take or an article you’re reading and the app allows you to not only understand the article in more depth, but also ask questions about it Is. “Many Google Voice features will be available through the Gemini app, including setting timers, making calls, and controlling smart home devices,” Hsiao explains.

These applications will be available to Google users, but over time all free is finished and the company intends to monetize the most complete system from the beginning. Thus, according to Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive officer, the Gemini Advanced Edition, which will be available by subscription, is “more capable of reasoning, following instructions, coding, and collaborating creatively.” “For example,” he adds, “this could be your personal teacher and adapt to your learning style. Or they could be a creative partner and help you in planning content strategy or creating a business plan.” Can help.

This enhanced version, as it was announced during its presentation and Pichai now recalls, “uses a combination of 57 subjects, including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics, to develop knowledge and problem-solving abilities.” Tests both”.

Gemini Advanced will be available through the new Google One AI premium plan and, with a subscription, compatible with up to five users, it can be used with Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. This includes technical support, professional image editing, recommendations, and early access to testing features. The introductory offer in the United States means, for existing Premium subscribers, a charge of $10 (9.28 euros) more per month.

The Duet AI version, more geared towards businesses and developers, will become Gemini for Google Workspace and Google Cloud. According to the company, this last model has specific skills for process management, program development, and protection against cyber attacks.

Google’s business maneuver comes in response to OpenAI’s intention to launch the fifth version of ChatGPT this year, according to the company’s chief executive, Sam Altman, who previewed some of its features on Bill Gates’ podcast.

The bot aims to advance in accuracy, personalization and multimodal capabilities, so interactions will take place with all types of text, numerical and audiovisual files, separately or together.

In this way, ChatGPT5 aims to offer more fluid and natural interactions with the capabilities to understand the user’s context, provide greater creative capabilities, and gain protection against potentially malicious use.

To achieve this, language models are extended for training and programmed to learn from interactions with users. Among its most common uses, the company anticipates this will allow it to offer personal care services, incorporate it as an educational or entertainment tool, and incorporate it into business management functions.

