Atlanta Braves 2024 roster, Acuña Jr. absent

the set of atlanta braves will face a new season of major League Baseball With full aspirations. after ending up at the hands of philadelphia phillies For the second consecutive year, the franchise’s top management barely moved its chips to improve the winning base in its ranks.

their’s Georgia They maintain a solid foundation. The quality and money paid in salaries is not proportional to what players earn on and off the field of play.

Basically no player is obliged to sign, but if he enjoys something atlanta braves This is financial intelligence. While some teams pay close to $50 million In single player, atlanta invest a little more than $60 million Annually in his three offensive pillars. Without a doubt, a master class in sports management.

An interesting fact in this matter is the club’s positive results. From a distance it looks like an interesting investment, and when we throw the pieces on the board, atlanta braves has a multi-year contract and is under the control of Ronald Acuna Jr., matt olson, Austin Riley, shaun murphy, ozzy albies And Michael Harristo name a few.

The Atlanta Braves have a balanced salary

Even today many people may think like this Ronald Acuna Jr. He is among the highest paid players mlb, However, the truth is ronald He doesn’t even appear in the club’s top 3.

There has been a lot of discussion over the last three years about the contract of acuña jr what else with atlanta “lost” With their early signing, but the truth is that it’s not so bad for this upcoming crop.

Beyond the Venezuela issue, we will review the highest paid players braves For mlb 2024,

Matt Olson / $22,000,000

Austin Riley / $21,000,000

Charlie Morton / $20,000,000

Ronald Acuna Jr. / $17,000,000

Chris Sale / $16,000,000

Raisel Iglesias / $16,000,000

Marcell Ozuna / $16,000,000

Max Fried / $15,000,000

Shaun Murphy / $9,000,000

Travis D’Arnaud / $8,000,000

Joe Jimenez / $8,000,000

Ozzy Albies / $7,000,000

Pierce Johnson / $7,000,000

AJ Minter / $6,220,000

Aaron Bummer / $5,500,000

Michael Harris II / $5,000,000

Reynaldo Lopez / $4,000,000

Orlando Arcia / $2,000,000

Tyler Matzek / $1,900,000

Spencer Strider / $1,000,000

In this way, the club’s 20 best remained for the 2024 season. mlb,

Similarly, irregularities were also reflected in the context of benefits/contributions spencer stryderWho will hardly be able to earn one million dollars in the new crop.

Besides, atlanta still pending retention $21 million Among players: marco gonzalez, max stacey, matt carpenter, Kirby Yates, Colin McHugh And brad hand, These are the remaining salaries of players who have been traded or released, or acquired for declined options.

In short, Georgians absolutely have to cancel $238,795,000 millions During the year 2024.

