Super Bowl 2024 ads: Here are the celebrities you’ll see

Super Bowl Sunday means ad campaigns with huge budgets and casts worthy of the year’s biggest movies. From Post Malone to the Beckham duo, find out which stars will be on your screen during stoppage in the final NFL game.

Chris Pratt – Pringles

Star actor of films, growing a powerful mustache Guardians of the Galaxy He resembles the character from the Pringles potato chip box so much that even facial recognition on his phone can’t tell them apart.

David and Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer – Uber Eats

In the trailer for the Uber Eats ad, the Beckhams parody the sequence from their Netflix documentary, where M.Me Beckham says she comes from a working-class background, while her husband urges her to tell the truth. We also learn that fans Friend You will be happy after seeing this advertisement..

Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Creed and Tua Tagovailoa – Paramount+

Streaming platform Paramount+ pulled out all the stops by inviting actors Patrick Stewart and Drew Barrymore, as well as group Creed and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, to take part in its ad campaign.

Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – BIC

To promote their lighter that lets you light anything without burning your fingers, BIC brought back their incredible trio from last year, bringing together a country star, an iconic rapper, and a house queen .

Connor McDavid, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Alex Morgan, Ronald Acuña Jr., Joe Burrow – BodyArmor

Sports drink BodyArmor has teamed up with some of the biggest stars of North American sports in a 30-second ad mocking the failings of artificial intelligence. It’s fortunate that there is no salary limit in the advertisement!

Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Dana White – Bud Light

The faithful Super Bowl announcer, Bud Light is back. This time, we will meet a talented person who can fulfill the wishes of football fans. When Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Dana White appear, all is well, until a Tyrannosaurus joins the party. “Guilty,” says Post Malone.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Jason Momoa – T-Mobile 5G

To sell 5G connections on the Internet, what could be better than… digging into the success of the movie and going back to a time when the web didn’t exist Flash Dance From the 1980s: what a feeling, One star for Jason Momoa’s Pirates of the Notebook.

Christopher Walken and Usher – BMW

The German brand claims to be as unique as the voice of famous actor Christopher Walken and despite the efforts of many viewers, one ad even includes the one we will see on stage at halftime, Usher.

Wayne Gretzky, Vince Vaughn, Tom Brady – BetMGM

Anyone can place bets on the BetMGM site. Really everyone? Everyone except Tom Brady, explains actor Vince Vaughn. Because you know, he’s won enough, Tom… let him give others a chance!

Arnold Schwarzenegger – State Farm

He’s been Mister Universe, Conan the Barbarian, and the Terminator, but in State Farm’s Super Bowl ad, Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a heroic insurance agent whose accent gives his colleagues on the movie set headaches.

Ice Masala – Starry

The new American rap sensation makes his Super Bowl commercial debut, just like Starry, PepsiCo’s new soda, and his virtual friends Lem and Lime.

Addison Rae – Nerds

Definitely, what a feeling Motivated advertisers. After T-Mobile, nerds are using it to foam up their candy in an ad starring TikTok star Addison Rae, who turns out to be a dance instructor for a very special student.

Scarlett Johansson, Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith – M&M

What do these four have in common? Almost all of them won something. Scarlett, an Oscar, and the other three, a Super Bowl. To his misfortune, he receives an M&M in the shape of the Champions Ring. lucky!

Tina Fey and Glenn Close – Booking.com

Comedian Tina Fey is so spoiled when it comes to choosing her next destination on the Booking.com platform that she has to work twice as hard. Glenn Close appears in this advertisement.

Jeremy Renner – Silk

After nearly losing his life in an accident, actor Jeremy Renner proves he’s in good shape by preparing his lunch with incredible skill while singing. I’m feeling good In this almond milk commercial, where we also see his daughter Ava.

Martin Scorsese – Squarespace

In the first commercial of the career of one of the greatest living American filmmakers, extraterrestrials attempt to make contact with humans, but they ignore them, glued to their screens. Solution? Create a website using Squarespace.

we will also see

Lionel Messi and Jason Sudeikis – Michelob Ultra

Anthony Hopkins – STõK Cold Brew

Kris Jenner – Oreo

Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman – Mountain Dew

Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson – Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Jenna Ortega – Doritos

Martin Lawrence and Shannon Sharp – OIKOS

Meghan Trainor – Elf

Eric Andre – Drumsticks

Under CRTC rules, US commercials cannot be seen on TV in Canada unless the advertiser purchases ad space from one of our local broadcasters (RDS/CTV/TSN). Otherwise, you can watch and re-watch them anytime on YouTube.