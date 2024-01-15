EU approves new sanctions against Russia on second anniversary of Ukraine invasion

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek/File



European Union (EU) formally approved this Friday New package of sanctions against Russiaone day after the deadline Second anniversary of the invasion of Ukrainewhich consists of The largest set of measures in a single batch and also for Chinese companies,

Total, The approved list will include 194 namesAccording to the Council of the European Union in a statement, so that it will exceed 2,000 membersRussian President among them, Vladimir Putinand Foreign Minister, sergey lavrovAccepted from the beginning of the war.

In the thirteenth package of sanctions, the EU mainly included people related to Russian military networks – some involved in the supply of arms from North Korea to Moscow –, judges, officials of the occupied territories – especially from the deportation of children. were linked, and the companies that have participated in the supply of arms.

Restrictive measures include Freeze any assets they own in the EU and restrict their access to the Community area,

Regional sanctions focus on dealing with sanctions violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (D) and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L). EFE/EPA/Alexander Kazakov / Sputnik / Kremlin/Archive



It has been decided to add 27 new entities to the regulation prohibiting export of dual-use items (civilian and military).

Up to 17 are from Russia and ten from other countries: four from Chinaone of turkiyeone of Thailandone of kazakhstanone of serbiaone of Sri Lanka and one of these India,

They are above all companies that participate in procurement networks for components of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones that end up in the Russian military complex and later on the Ukrainian battlefield.

The current Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union said via social networks on Wednesday “It is one of the most comprehensive approved by the European Union”,

The mother of a Ukrainian soldier cries during the burial of her son in Krasnyk, Ukraine, on December 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeny Maloletka/File)

On its part, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, josep borrellSaid that “With this package, We take further action against fraud and entities involved in the military and defense sectors,

While President of the European Commission, Ursula von der LeyenShowed its satisfaction on the agreement on the thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia in X.

“We must continue to dismantle Putin’s war machine. With a total of 2,000 listings, we keep the pressure on the Kremlin high” Von der Leyen said of the people and entities included on the EU sanctions list.

(with information from EFE)