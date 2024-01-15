Exes finally see the end of the tunnel, their marriage may have been shorter than their divorce

great couple brad pitt And Angelina Jolie Announced their separation in 2016. A beautiful story that unfortunately ended after more than ten years. Note that the end of this romance was marked by child abuse investigation Regarding Brad Pitt. Of course, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has determined that 60 year old actor Was not guilty in any way. in the subject this divorceAnne Kelly, Brad Pitt’s lawyer, announced in 2022: “Unlike the other party, Brad owns everything he is responsible for from day one, but he won’t own anything he didn’t do.,it was Target of all types of attacks personal and false statements“, he further added. The former star couple finally sees the end of the tunnel in front of this story.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the final road to divorce

A source has revealed about the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. U.S. weekly, ,they cross over final administrative formalitieswhich is a great relief and morale booster“, the source said. Insiders reveal the former couple is in the phase end this legal battle Which lasted for 7 years. The source excitedly told about the grief the actor is facing. for result Of this separation. ,This makes him sad (…)

