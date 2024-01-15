They search for a young Cuban woman who disappeared in Havana

The young Cuban woman has been identified as Mavis Lestrange, the daughter of political prisoner Daniel Moreno de la Peña, who went missing in Havana after going out to pay an electricity bill on Thursday.

The girl’s mother, Evelyn Sune, sought help on Facebook to locate her daughter. missing From the morning of 15 January.

He said, “If anyone knows please let me know, he went out yesterday to pay electricity and has not returned home since yesterday morning. If he does not return I will report to the police tomorrow.”

facebook post

He says the girl has also not communicated and the family is very worried, as she is “not used to being away from home.”

Cuban authorities have asked families to wait 48 hours to report people absent from home.

For this reason, families look for places on the network to start the search themselves.

facebook post

Sune is the wife of Cuban political prisoner Daniel Moreno de la Peña, who is imprisoned in Havana’s Combinado del Este and who has led several hunger strikes.

It was recently revealed that a young Cuban suffering from mental problems living in the municipality of Melena del Sur in the province of Mayabeque was missing two weeks,

Cuban girl Priscilla Gomez Valladares was also reported missing in Havana a few days later appeared safe and sound,