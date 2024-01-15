The carry-on suitcase that no company would refuse and it’s on sale

He charge for hand luggage One of the biggest problems that passengers face is the disruption caused by airlines when they turn to low-cost companies. For this reason, the European Parliament has proposed to implement changes that force low cost airlines revising its commercial policy with respect to Carry-on suitcase.

Its purpose is to ensure that cabin baggage is free and that too modify their measurements, But airlines are not ready to do this. For this reason, the European Parliament has got into action and has given its approval by voting on the petition Stop charging and make hand luggage measurements the same across all airlines.

Carry-on bag size is determined by the airlineAlso whether to charge for this or not, but from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), they state that hand luggage should not exceed 55 cm x 35 cm x 20 cm, As far as weight is concerned, there are no recommendations, but low-cost airlines usually allow up to 8 kg.

If you have ever been to an airport and Problems with your suitcase, You should know that Amazon has the solution you need. kono bag It is perfect for your short trips and measures 35x20x20, is available in three colors and will allow you take it all.

The suitcase that sweeps up airports /amazon

It costs 16 euros and as stated on the website, its design is accepted by companies like Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways, Etihad, Emirates, Delta, Flybe, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Jet2, KLM, Quatar, Wizz Air etc.

Change the size of your carry-on suitcase

European Parliament approves unified measures for travel with hand luggage to free on ‘low cost’ airlines, but this is not the final stage of its implementation, as the European Council will need to approve it.

Once it approves the changes to the measurements of carry-on suitcases and their free use for passengers, it will be when An effective date is set For people traveling by plane in Europe.