Fact Check: Is Bruce Brown Jr. the father of Lana Rhodes’ baby?

Former adult film actress Lana Rhodes has maintained secrecy regarding the father of her child. She revealed her pregnancy through an Instagram post in June 2021, sparking excitement and speculation among fans globally.

The actress, who is now a social media personality, has not officially confirmed the paternity of her son Milo. Some fans have speculated that NBA star Bruce Brown Jr. of the Toronto Raptors could be the father of the baby.

Rhodes apparently suggested that the unidentified father is a player for the Brooklyn Nets. This led fans to speculate that the father could be Kevin Durant, as he and Rhodes were reported to be dating.

However, the physical resemblance between Rhodes’ son and Blake Griffin led to speculation redirected toward Griffin. Despite rumors and speculation, Rhodes has maintained a constant silence on the issue, keeping the identity of her son’s father a secret.

Lana Rhodes and Bruce Brown Jr.: Speculation over Milo’s paternity

A rumor has been circulating stating that Blake Griffin could be the father of Lana Rhodes’ son Milo. A photo of Lana displayed in a public Instagram post humorously encouraged Griffin to meet his alleged child.

The post took a dig at his NBA career and sarcastically advised him to prepare for China next season. Their relationship lacks substantial details as Lana and Blake have never officially dated.

Several weeks ago, Rhodes posted a photo of Brown, subtly implying that the former Denver Nuggets sixth man was less than impressive in some aspects.

This led fans to speculate that Bruce Brown Jr. might actually be the father.

The belief that Brown is Milo’s father became popular among fans when they noticed that Rhodes was active on his Instagram Live. It’s notable that they follow each other on Instagram and Rhodes later shared a photo of Brown.

Nevertheless, Rhodes has not confirmed this information. Until she publicly acknowledges the father of her child, all speculation remains.

Did Kevin Durant and Lana Rhodes date?

Rumors circulated that Kevin Durant and Lana Rhodes had a brief affair, leading to speculation that Durant was possibly fathering Rhodes’ child.

Rhodes discussed a date imbroglio with an unnamed NBA player, who many believe to be Durant, noting that he had dated another woman, leading to friendzone theories.

During all the speculation, Rhodes has not given any confirmation on who is the father of her child, however, speculations highlight Durant or Blake Griffin.

Although there is no concrete evidence linking Durant as the father, fans continue to create theories based on various speculations and hints related to the matter.

Durant’s past relationships include Cassandra Anderson, Monica Wright, April Jones, and Jasmine Shine, as well as rumored flings with Lana Rhodes and other celebrities.

Also read: KSI and Logan Paul’s energy drink announced as the official sporting drink of the Los Angeles Lakers; details inside