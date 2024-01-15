Federico Redondo is already in Miami

After going back and forth several times, Federico Redondo is finally in the United States to start a new sporting phase in his career Inter Miami in Major League Soccer , The Argentine midfielder said goodbye to Argentinos Juniors with an emotional post on his Instagram account, in which he shared videos and images of his most special moments at the Bicho de la Paternal.

Federico, son of Fernando Redondo, one of the best midfielders of the 90s, departed from Aziza at 9:30 pm (local time) for Miami International Airport, where he landed at about 4:30 am, Argentine newspaper Ole indicated that Inter Miami “will distribute approximately $7,500,000” for his transfer and Argentinos Juniors will retain 15% in case of a future sale.,

Argentina will reach the club of Messi, Suarez and company to strengthen the midfieldAn area where Tata Martino has suffered some casualties, such as the Brazilians Gregor who went to Botafogo and Benjamin Cremaschi, who will be out due to injury for a few more weeks.

Despite his youth (he turned 21 on January 18), Redondo already has significant experience in the first division, He made his debut with the La Paternal team in a shock 2–1 win over Tigre in July 2022, and from there he took up a position in the middle of the field.

Apart from this, he also played in the Under 20 World Cup last year. He was part of Javier Mascherano’s team that secured a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the pre-Olympic tournament held in Venezuela.