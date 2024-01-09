Fernando Santos sheds light on why Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in Qatar World Cup fourth round final

2024-01-09

Experienced Portuguese coach Fernando Santos new coach of BesiktasAnnounced this Sunday the symbolic club of the Turkish First Division. The Istanbul team hopes that the 69-year-old coach will help them get a ticket to the next Champions League.

He Besiktas He is currently in sixth place Very good The Turkish league is almost halfway through the championship. They are 18 points off the automatic qualification places for the next Champions League. Santos faces this new challenge after a brief spell as Poland coach, where he failed to directly qualify Robert Lewandowski’s team for the Euro 2024 championship. Santos’s most brilliant time as a coach was as coach of Portugal (2014–2022). He was the coach who led his country to the title in the 2016 Euro Cup. He has no experience in Turkish football, but he does have experience in neighboring Greece, where he coached important clubs (AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, PAOK Thessaloniki) before becoming coach of that country (2010–2014), leading The Greek team was qualified for the round. Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In its history, Besiktas He is a 21-time Turkish champion and is being led on the field this season former midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool.

