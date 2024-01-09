Kanye West praises his ‘muse’ Bianca Sensori on her birthday

Lindsay Lohan wants to be a “cool mom.”

The 37-year-old star, who gave birth to baby boy Louis in July, appeared at the “Mean Girls” premiere in New York this week and gushed about her goals as a new mom.

Asked by People magazine if she considered herself a “cool mom”, she responded with a laugh: “I hope so!”

She also admitted that sharing motherhood with her former “Mean Girls” co-stars was “an amazing feeling.”

Amanda Seyfried has six-year-old daughter Nina and three-year-old son Thomas, while Lacey Chabert has seven-year-old daughter Julia.

On the pink carpet, Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m part of the mom club with them now. It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling. I feel great. I feel great. She’ll be six soon.” It’s about to be a month.”

And the trio – who recently reunited for a commercial based on the iconic 2004 comedy – are still very close two decades on.

She added, “The three of us are friends. I love Amanda and she’s done so well in her career. She’s a great actress and so is Lacey. We’re good friends and that’s what matters most.”