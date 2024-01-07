This unknown phone beats the Galaxy S23 Ultra in everything and will have a better price in 2024

Check out the features of this impressive device that very few people know about, but that represents a great rival to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G is the most powerful Google smartphone in the world. There is competition between Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. , libero composition

He Galaxy S23 Ultra Made a huge impact in the technical field due to its advanced features. Later this year, Samsung promises to exceed expectations with the launch of its Galaxy S24 Ultra, The device will be equipped with state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and will be unveiled to the public during the Unpacked event in Las Vegas on January 17.

However, Google One of the most sophisticated and balanced phones has managed to develop that will try to surpass the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Which team are we talking about? of google pixel 8 proWhich not only has a set of high quality cameras but also the best screen and latest generation processor.

Technical specifications of Google Pixel 8 Pro

Regarding the display or screen, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7” OLED panel with a 120Hz LTPO type refresh rate, a resolution of 2992 x 1344 px and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Lightning, on the other hand, is powered by a Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 memory, which means it is not expandable with a microSD. this chip Google It comes with the Titan M2 and is just as powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Apple Bionic A16 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the most powerful phones in the world. Photo: Google.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team Google It has 5050 mAh and 30W fast charging and 23W wireless charging. However, that’s not all, because the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a quite powerful set of cameras, as it has a dual front camera of 10.5 MP with which you can record in 4K at 30FPS and a 50MP f main lens. /1.68, 48MP f/1.95 ultra wide angle and 48MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom and 30X Super Res. You can record videos in 4K at 60FPS.

If we talk about resistance, Google Pixel 8 Pro has IP68 certification, which means it is completely submersible in fresh water. Apart from this, it has 5G connection, NFC, WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. Undoubtedly one of the most complete teams to exist in 2024.

Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite powerful, this Google phone offers a high-end configuration at a more affordable price. The price of Google Pixel 8 Pro in Peru will be 950 euros, about 3,800 soles. Please note that this price may vary in the national market.

What technical specifications does the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro have?

With respect to a display or screen, nubia red magic 9 pro It has a 6.66” AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory.

Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro is one of the most powerful phones.

Nokia G22, the phone touted as one of the best inventions of 2023

Although he nokia g22 It is an entry-level smartphone, it has some specifications that make it a quite favorable option, at least for users who are not so demanding.

The Nokia G22 features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and around 500 nits of brightness as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. If we talk about power, Nokia team comes with Unisoc processor T606. , 4 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD).

Presence of Nokia G22 model with 128 GB storage.

What are the technical specifications of Ulefone Armor 9?

Regarding the display or screen, the Ulefone Armor 9 sports a 6.3” LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, power comes from MediaTek Helio P90With 8GB RAM and 128GB memory.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Ulefone device packs a 6600 mAh and 60W fast charge. However, this is not all, because Ulefone Armor 9 It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has an 8MP front lens and a 64MP rear set and an 8MP wide-angle Bokeh lens with heat sensor and night vision.

Ulefone Armor 9 has high definition cameras.

Features of Huawei P60 Pro

He Huawei P60 Pro It has original design and great power, as it is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The new Huawei P60 Pro is excellent in terms of camera. Photo: Libero. Join Libero WhatsApp Channel