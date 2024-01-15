FIFA date match date, time and TV channel

colombia selection He is moving ahead with his preparations in London to face the match against Spain on the FIFA date.





Colombia trained this Tuesday with its entire team, 26 of whom were called by the coach Nestor Lorenzo.

The first duel will take place this Friday, March 22, in London against Spain. Then on March 26, they will face Romania in Madrid.

Lorenzo and Quintero picture:EFE and AFP share

These matches will be Colombia’s preparation for contention for the next edition of the Copa América, which will be played in the middle of the year.

The Colombian team has such things as absences in the last moments Yerry Mina, Ian Poveda and Cristian BorjaWho left the call due to their respective injuries.

Colombia is headed Luis Diaz, who had already trained with the team despite raising the alarm due to pain in his groin during last weekend’s Liverpool match. Apart from this there are other references like David Ospina, James Rodriguez and Rafael Santos Borre.

programming

Colombia vs. spain

Friday 22 March

3:30 pm

TV: Caracol Channel and RCN Channel

game

