Find a can of soda and boost your WiFi signal with this foolproof trick

The sign of your home is probably due to the construction of the walls of each room. wifi It’s not what you expect, it’s hurting access to social networks and streaming platforms. The problem here is not the router, but we can take this object as a starting point improve wifi signal, For this task we will need a can of soda,

Engineers assure that soda can They have the ability to redirect and amplify the signal in the desired direction. Therefore, we will take advantage of the material to create a home antenna that will greatly improve wifi signal,

Use CAN to improve WiFi signal

Material

1 empty and clean soda can.

1 scissor.

tape.

A marker.

Process

Clean can of soda And make an open cylinder at both ends by cutting the top and bottom of the can with scissors. Next, make a longitudinal cut in the cylinder to turn it into a flat sheet of metal. The third step will be to use a marker to draw the shape of the antenna on the metal sheet (you can opt for a rectangular or triangular shape, making sure it acts as a signal reflector). cut out the shape marked on can of sodaLeave the edges clean and smooth. Use tape to attach the home antenna to the router, pointing in the desired direction. align the antenna can of soda so that it points to the area where we want improve wifi signal, The signal will be reflected and amplified in that direction.

You will improve your WiFi signal with a can of soda. Photo: iStock

This is how you can improve it wifi signal Thanks to a homemade antenna inside the house can of soda, Engineers assure that this trick only works for a specific direction, not for the entire house, so it is necessary to adjust the orientation of the can according to our needs.