Five psychologists recommend the best books, series and films to start the year by betting on well-being and mental health

Drama out: These series and movies can be a real balm for your mental health

We’re entering a new year with all that that implies, trips to do, the best new series and movies, new challenges and goals to meet, and a focus on self-care and growing emotionally. An incredible opportunity to be, betting on your well-being – survival and mental health.

With the intention of helping you in this, we have brought for you List of Required Recommendations According to experts, this year you should bet on yourself first.

Films betting on mental health and well-being

eat Pray Love

A film that the psychologist Lucia Cuesta recommends to us because Invites us to seek and find our way, eat Pray Love Inspired by the same title of author Elizabeth Gilbert’s autobiographical book, which was taken to the cinema By Julia Roberts in 2010.





It offers themes with which we can feel extremely identified. existential crisis arises And the fears inherent in life, such as the fear of illness or heartbreak. According to the expert, this optimistic story inspires us to reconsider whether the life we ​​have is what we want and to have the courage to change course.

“Don’t let fear stop you and don’t let anything stop you. Have passion in everything you do, It’s the difference between reaching your goals and achieving your objectives, or staying on track while imagining what could have been,” he concluded.

life imprisonment

This masterpiece of the seventh art reminds us that good things do not require understanding. life imprisonment This is a candidate worth watching in any situation, especially in these times: “His story tells us about facing adversity and creating emotional bonds,” explains Reina Reyes, a psychologist focused on anxiety, stress and emotional management. “

Ultimately, We are experiencing extraordinary circumstances They test our immune system and our mental resources, just like with the characters in the movie.

an amazing mind

Psychologist Christina Martínez proposes an amazing mind Because it is a case of a person with a serious mental disorder who learns to live with it, shows his symptoms and, therefore, brings mental illness closer to the general population.

“Peace of mind involves knowing yourself deeply, accepting yourself, and forgiving yourself for your past mistakes. It is breaking ties that do not add to your life and understanding that everything has a There is no explanation. It is let go of what hurts you And go for what makes you happy. This means there is no need for external approval because your own is enough,” says the director of the Mataro Center for Psychology and Psychotherapy.

choir boys

There’s a movie about this work of art brought to the big screen values ​​educationThe Perseverance (Nothing valuable is achieved without effort) and the will to live.

“I recommend this movie because it helps understand behaviorism How people change through learning and despite personal and social problems,” explains Mercedes Atocha, a clinical psychologist with experience in the treatment of emotional and behavioral problems.

Series recommended by psychologists

this is us

,this is us It shows the difficulties that one family, The Pearsons, can present, and also tackles current issues such as fatphobia, for example. “Each chapter makes you emotional and you manage to empathize a lot with each character,” says Nela Larrinaga, health psychologist, neuropsychologist and director of Moana Psychology.

modern love

Members of the Gaztambide 17 Therapeutic Center like to share part of their lives, when good things happen to them and when problems or difficulties arise. On this occasion, psychologist Carolina has recommended this series modern love, Each chapter tells a love story based on the publications of the New York Times column of the same name.

“The thing I value most about the series is the excellent sensitivity with which each love story is told A unique, human, incomplete story, full of complexities and peculiarities.” Carolina explains.

modern love Presents love as something foreign to many of the patterns that have been socially ingrained in us you should do How we function and how we are as humans is artificial and alien. It is an approach to love that is different from the fairy tales that have so influenced us (and constrained us), one that accommodates the many forms and ways of being and loving as human beings Is. manifestations

Books that bet on us to start the year

man’s search for meaning

Cuesta also draws on the work of Viktor Frankl, man’s search for meaning, A shocking story in which the author describes his experience in the concentration camps as the book brings us closer to the inhumane experiences he experienced in the place where, paradoxically, he found Understanding Of your existence.

reasons to survive

“I found your summary very interesting: If you do not have depression, anxiety disorder or any mental illness, it is easy for you not to empathize with the patient and end up saying the first thing that comes to mind, like ‘calm’ .Down.”’, Reena Reyes tells us.

matt haggauthor of reasons to surviveExperienced depression first-hand, and that’s why he talks to us about the fear, incomprehension and loneliness that one feels in such moments.

crooked lines of god

Novel crooked lines of god Of Torquato Luca de Tena This is the second proposal of psychologist Cristina Martínez for the same reasons: people who suffer certain mental pathologies and their ability to cope.

The work specifically tells us about Alice Gould, a woman admitted to a mental health facility. In her delirium, she believes she is an investigator in charge of a team of detectives dedicated to clarifying complex cases… but the reality is different: her obsession is to make an attempt on her husband’s life.

This time too, on Netflix we can find a Spanish film starring Barbara Leni that brings the book to life.

Gift

“This book talks about dreams understood as projects and I felt very identified with them,” explains Nela Larrinaga of Moana Psychología. Gift there is one human relations novel Which talks about real stories of extraordinary people. In short, a book about the importance of following your dreams.

The art of not bringing bitterness in life

Mercedes Atocha A also bet on the book The art of not bringing bitterness in life, In it, its author, Rafael Santandreu, sets out a plan to direct us towards psychological transformation, improving our relationship with ourselves and overcoming the emotions and thoughts that somehow make our lives bitter.

