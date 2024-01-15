Five things you should never ask Siri or Alexa

In an increasingly interconnected and technology-dependent world, voice assistants like Siri and Alexa have become ubiquitous in our homes and mobile devices. These gadgets are designed to help us with a variety of everyday tasks, from finding information to controlling smart home devices.
However, there are some questions that are best avoided for various reasons.
There are questions that should not be asked to Siri or Alexa due to technical limitations, privacy and security concerns, ethical and legal considerations, and the need for accurate and reliable information on certain topics. It is important to use these voice assistants responsibly and be aware of these considerations.
A study has been conducted by JAMA Network Open, in which researchers tested different operating systems – such as Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa – and others. Know the five things that are inappropriate to check:
- Inappropriate or insulting questions: Although these virtual assistants are programmed to respond in a polite and neutral manner, asking insulting, discriminatory or inappropriate questions is not only disrespectful, but can also promote bias and negative attitudes.
- Sensitive Personal Information: Avoid asking Siri or Alexa for sensitive personal information, such as credit card numbers, passwords, or other sensitive data. Although these platforms are designed with security measures in place, there is always a risk that information can be compromised.
- Illegal or dangerous requests: You should never ask Siri or Alexa to do something that is illegal, dangerous, or potentially harmful. This includes requesting assistance in committing a crime, asking for instructions for manufacturing illegal weapons or substances, or any other activity that violates the law or endangers the safety of others.
- Serious Medical Questions: Siri and Alexa can provide general health and wellness information, however, they should not be considered a substitute for qualified medical professionals. Avoid asking questions about serious medical symptoms or requesting a specific medical diagnosis. Instead, consult a doctor or health care professional for proper guidance.
- Requests that compromise the privacy of others: Avoid asking questions that may compromise other people’s privacy. This involves requesting sensitive information about third parties without their consent, such as details about their personal life, location or activities.
