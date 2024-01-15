They provide training in mountain medicine at 4,200 meters – Cumbres

Andean Institute of Altitude Medicine (IAMA) will run an innovative altitude medicine course. This is a unique educational experience that will take place in the Cordón del Plata in the heart of the Andes in the province of Mendoza. More than 4,000 meters above sea level.

This course was originally designed for healthcare professionals including doctors, paramedics, nurses and kinesiologists. But it also provides a unique training opportunity for mountain guides, as it involves field practice. Its main objective is to equip the participants with theoretical and practical knowledge for initial care in medical situations at altitude.

Material

For four full days and three nights, participants will be immersed in an intensive experience that combines theory and practice at high altitude as part of an acclimatization plan.

The program will address basic topics such as prevention and prophylaxis, perception of atmosphere and hypobaric hypoxia. Also high altitude physiology, acute mountain sickness, acute high altitude encephalopathy and pulmonary edema, etc.

The originality of the course is that it will be conducted in real conditions. The first night in a shelter and the following nights in a tent, at the Veguitas camps, at 3,200 m above sea level, and El Salto, at 4,200 m.

This experience will allow participants to experience the specific sleep disorders of altitude, either by experiencing them directly or through the stories of people who have experienced them.

comprehensive simulation

Another feature of the training is the demonstration of a simulated search, rescue, care and evacuation exercise for a victim at altitude. This option will give participants the opportunity to apply their knowledge in a 100% real scenario.

The course will be led by two leading professionals in the field: Sebastian Donato, doctor specializing in mountain medicine, and Claudio Grancelli, high mountain guide. Both will share their experiences and knowledge to guide the students during their educational journey.

Information

The training will take place from March 29 to April 1. It is open to people of both sexes, of legal age, who have the aptitude for physical activity at altitude. And with minimal mountain experience.

The training certainly promises to be an enriching experience for those who want to understand and address the medical challenges associated with altitude.

In an environment where ascents and transits at high altitude are becoming more and more frequent, the IAMA Altitude Medicine course represents a unique opportunity for those wishing to acquire specialized and fundamental skills to face the challenges of the mountains safely and effectively. emerged from.

Links for information and registration: https://institutodealtura.org/mmt/