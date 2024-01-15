Panfilo joins debate on power plants and fuel in Cuba

The Cuban government has extended the possibility of importing non-commercial power plants until March 31, 2024.

Luis Silva has talked about power generation plants and fuel shortages. We tell you in this article.

The measure aims to ease the energy situation affected by continuous blackouts in the country. As it is known, the extension applies to air, sea, postal and courier shipments, and includes power plants with a power of more than 900 watts.

Travelers to Cuba may import a maximum of two power plants with their luggage within the $1,000 limit per year. Some online platforms with agreements with the Cuban state, such as Bazaar Virtual, offer them at a price of around 390 USD.

But, while Cuba has become more flexible in importing power plants, they face difficulty in accessing fuel.

In August 2022, CIMEX announced limiting gasoline sales to plant owners to only 10 liters, depending on availability in CUPETs. A year later, the Havana government demanded a permit signed by the municipality’s mayor to purchase fuel in containers of up to 20 liters, which added another hurdle to an already complex situation.

Panfilo: fuel and power plants in Cuba

Cuban actor Luis Silva, who plays Panfilo in the popular comedy show Vivir del Cuento, uploaded a video Instagram Where he “reflects” on these topics with Chequeira and Isidoro.

“I told Indirita, I thank her, she was supposed to send me to the power plant, she already sent me, but now they don’t let us put gasoline in these tanks to fill the plant. I can’t bring the plant. Anytime they say in stores you have to bring the toilet to buy toilet paper. “It can’t be,” he said.

Similarly, he also mentioned the number of cards present in Cuba. “Gas card, MLC card, CUP card. They made an ordinance to unify the currency, in a few years they will have to make an ordinance to unify the cards again,” he joked.

Many of Silva’s followers thanked the post and expressed interest in the return of the popular comedy program. Vivir del Cuento will soon return to Cuban TV. Silva assured on Instagram: “We are working on it. “Still in the screenwriting stage.”

