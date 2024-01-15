New York Yankees announce lineup against Detroit

One of the things that causes the greatest anticipation among fans Major League Baseball (MLB)this is what will do New york yankees In the upcoming 2024 season, since he does not win world Series Since 2009 and they have a very competitive team to remain in the title race.

Management takes the lead after disappointing performance in 2023 brian cashman, moved into the winter market to bring in many of the best players available. So did happen juan soto From San Diego Padres, alex verdugo From boston red sox and free agents marcus stroman,

This uncertainty may begin to become clear this Saturday, February 24, when the New York team makes its debut spring training, will be rival detroit tigers In this Public Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in LakelandFlorida, 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Six Latinos will make the New York Yankees lineup

Aaron Boonemanager of new York Yankees, has already been announced Who will be the nine who will take the field? From the very beginning in this long awaited match. There will be a number of prospects, including some promising Latinos, who will be looking to earn a spot on the roster.

One of those players will be from Venezuela Osvaldo CabreraWho will play at third base. your compatriot everson perera He will be a left fielder. Other Venezuelans who will complete this lineup are: louis torranceIn the role of designated hitter and Zorbit Vivas As a second base.

The Dominican component will be represented by the right fielder Oscar Gonzalez and starting pitcher Luis Gil.

great possibility will also be present Anthony VolpeWho hit 22 home runs while appearing in 159 games with the New York Yankees first team in the 2023 season.

Lineup to face Detroit Tigers

SS: Anthony Volpe

CF: Trent Grisham

3B: Osvaldo Cabrera

LF: Everson Pereira

C:Ben Rortvedt

DH: Lewis Torrance

RF: Oscar Gonzalez

2B: Zorbit Vivas

1B: Jordan Groshans

Question: Luis Gil