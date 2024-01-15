Bella Thorne arrived in style at the Marni show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy wearing a big blue bag with bell bottom jeans.





Bella Thorne shows off her superstar style as she arrives at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday.

The 26-year-old actress was attracting everyone’s attention as she carried an oversized baby blue Marni tote bag in her hand.

She matched the bag with baggy denim bell bottoms and showed off her toned midriff in a black crop top.

The I Still See You star – who recently stunned in a Dracula graphic minidress – completed the outfit with a plaid shirt, which she left open, and a black and white leather jacket.

She wore a chunky chain and several earrings, and wore her brown braids in a ponytail, with some hair left to frame her face.

As far as glam goes, she accentuated her features with pink blush, bronze eyeshadow and a touch of gloss.

She was joined by fiance Mark Ames, 45, who looked dapper in a black sweater, gray pants and platform sneakers.

She made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived at Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2024 show earlier this week.

She turned heads in a sexy nude thong bodysuit and a transparent skirt from the brand’s collection.

The former Disney star’s wild outfit put her ample cleavage and peach bottom on full display as she strolled confidently through the Italian fashion capital.

Bella said ‘yes’ to entrepreneur and Bad Vegan creator Mark in May 2023, after meeting a year ago on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevigne’s birthday party.

“It was love at first sight as the sun came up,” the American Horror Stories star told Vogue Weddings.

The Imagen Foundation award winner and her fiancé posed together in a sweet photo as they announced the news on social media.

Bella picked up the bag outside the show

They posed in front of the Marni sign outside

The busy star checked his cellphone during the outing

Mark, who also owns New York City hotspot The Mulberry, actually popped the question at Bella’s home in California on Mother’s Day.

Thorne recently revealed that her fiancé had already bought her five engagement rings before she decided on her favorite one.

The actress told her future husband that she ‘saw his face’ after he popped the question and she knew it wasn’t ‘the one’.

Bella admitted she ‘didn’t see anything wrong’ with the first ring but the entrepreneur insisted she find the right style.

Speaking to The Messenger the Blended star said: ‘He gave me a ring which was very beautiful, and I didn’t see anything wrong with it. We actually went through four rings after that one. This is my fifth.

She added, ‘When I first saw her she looked at my face, and she said, “Yeah, let’s get you a different ring.” And I was like, “What, why?” And he was like, “Okay, I can just feel that there’s something not right about it.”

‘I said, “What are you talking about, the ring is beautiful! Don’t be silly.”

‘He was like, “No, I just know you, and I saw your face, and there was something wrong with it. So let’s get another one.” And then he went and got literally four other rings, and it was so ridiculous.’

Bella prominently showed off her multi-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring in a photo accompanying the engagement announcement in May 2023.

Mark, who also owns New York City hotspot The Mulberry, popped the question at Bella’s home in California on Mother’s Day in 2023, a year after they started dating.

The former Disney star said she “wore each ring for about two weeks to try it on” because Markle “wanted it to be perfect.”

She added: ‘He was like, “I want it to be perfect. So it has to be something that you completely know is you,” and so after trial and error it actually came to this. Turned into a ring.’

The Midnight Sun actress finally bought a more than 10 carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring.

Bella discussed her vision for the couple’s ‘fairytale’ wedding in the UK, where Mark is originally from, and insisted she would love to be surrounded by ‘huge trees and lots of twinkling lights’.

Bella was previously engaged to Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, from whom she separated in June 2022.