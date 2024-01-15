Forbes list US$100 Billion Club: Who are the 14 people with the richest wealth in the world?

image Source, forbes

There were only six tycoons in last year’s Forbes list who broke the record of wealth exceeding US$100 billion.

The novelty is that this year’s list, published this Tuesday, has 14 members of the exclusive club to which only people with a net worth of at least 12 figures enter.

mexican tycoon carlos slimThe richest man in Latin America did not manage to enter the exclusive group of the so-called “one hundred millionaires” as his wealth amounted to US$93,000 million.

However, this time he did it.

To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the US$100 billion wealth, simply look at the size of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP), that is, the sum of all the goods and services that a country produces in a given country. , Anus.

Thus, the personal wealth of each of these 14 giants exceeds the GDP of countries such as Panama, Uruguay, Costa Rica or Bolivia.

Chase Peterson-Whithorn, Editor senior Forbes Wealth magazine said it was an “amazing” year for the world’s richest people.

“Even at a time of financial uncertainty for many, the super-rich are getting richer,” he said.

Forbes said there will be a record 2,781 billionaires in 2024, 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record in 2021.

The elite are richer than ever and have accumulated vast wealth US$14.2 billion,

According to Forbes, this is a list of the “14 Club”, the most exclusive group on the planet.

1. Bernard Arnault (France)

Net worth: US$233 billion

Arnault is the world’s richest person for the second year in a row. Arnault’s wealth rose 10% in 2023 thanks to another record year for his luxury group, LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Sephora.

2. Elon Musk (USA)

Net worth: US$195 billion

As the rankings constantly change, as valuations of SpaceX, Tesla and Social Network X (formerly Twitter) evolve, Musk has won and lost the title of “richest in the world” several times.

3. Jeff Bezos (USA)

Net worth: US$194 billion

Bezos has become very rich this year due to Amazon’s excellent performance in the stock market.

4. Mark Zuckerberg (USA)

Net worth: US$177 billion

To the Executive Director of Target, the water has become troubled. The social media giant’s stock has nearly tripled in value over the past year, after falling 75% from its high in 2021.

5. Larry Ellison (USA)

Net worth: US$141,000 billion

Last year, technology company shares Oracle His fortune increased by more than 30%, increasing his fortune. Although he stepped down as CEO of the company, Ellison remains chairman, chief technology officer, and its largest shareholder.

6. Warren Buffett (USA)

Net worth: US$133 billion.

Buffett is considered one of the most successful investors of all time Berkshire HathawayA group that includes dozens of companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen.

Berkshire shares are at record highs, up 30% from last year.

7. Bill Gates (USA)

Net worth: US$128 billion.

co-founder of Microsoft He was the world’s richest person for 18 out of 23 years in the period 1995 to 2017.

According to Forbes, despite his vast wealth, Gates has fallen down the list due to intense competition in the technology sector, an expensive divorce in 2021, and his donations to charity.

8. Steve Ballmer (USA)

Net worth: US$121 billion.

The former Microsoft CEO led the company from 2000 to 2014 after the dot-com crisis. After retiring from Microsoft, Ballmer purchased the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team of the NBA (National Basketball Association), the value of which has increased in recent years. Today it is the fifth most valuable team in the NBA.

9. Mukesh Ambani (India)

Net worth: US$116 billion.

Ambani’s wealth has increased significantly due to the increase in his group’s shares, Reliance Industries, The company has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecommunications, retail and financial services.

10. Larry Page (USA)

Net worth: US$114,000 million.

Co-Founder and Board Member of Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Along with Sergey Brin, he remains the technology giant’s largest individual shareholder.

11. Sergey Brin (Russia/USA)

Net worth: US$110 billion.

Co-Founder and Board Member of Alphabet, Brin resigned as chairman of the company in December 2019, but remains the majority shareholder in the company along with Larry Page.

12. Michael Bloomberg (USA)

Net worth: US$106 billion.

Co-founder of financial media and information company Bloomberg LP, At present he has 88% share of the business. He was the Mayor of New York City for 12 years.

13. Amancio Ortega (Spain)

Net worth: US$103 billion.

His wealth increased due to a 43% rise in shares of his textile company in the last year, Inditexwho manages the chain Zara, Its real estate portfolio consists of logistics, residential and office properties primarily in Europe and the United States.

14. Carlos Slim (Mexico)

Net worth: US$102 billion.

The businessman was the richest man in the world and still remains the richest man in Latin America. His wealth has increased in the past year due to the appreciation of the Mexican peso and a 60% jump in the share price of his industrial group. Carso Group,

Slim and his family control América Móvil, Latin America’s largest mobile telecommunications company.

a growing club

Over the past decade, the wealth of club members increased by 255%, a much higher increase than that of the average billionaire.

Because most wealth is invested in financial markets, assets constantly rise and fall.

Bill Gates thus briefly reached the “hundred-billionaire” figure in 1999, before his net worth was almost halved during the dot-com crisis.

No one managed to break this record again for almost two decades, even when the market was making a lot of money just before the Great Recession in 2008–2009.

The story continued like this till the end jeff bezos Broke this figure again in 2017, becoming the second member of the tycoon club with a US$100 billion market cap Amazon Rose brilliantly.

And it wasn’t until 2021 that Bezos was no longer alone at the top, when Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates also rose to the top.

Nowadays, with the rise of super-rich around the world, joining a club is becoming more and more common.