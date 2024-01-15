“Forest bathing”: Japanese method that promotes physical and mental well-being

Spending time in nature has positive effects on various aspects of our health. Know what this technology is.





He urbanization process It limits human well-being, because it minimizes contact with nature. Connecting with green spaces is an essential practice for us Physical, mental and emotional health.

Actually, there is a Japanese philosophy of life called Shinrin-yoku or “Forest Bathing”which promotes contact with natural environment To improve health. But that’s not all, there are a large number scientific study Who support this theory.



Role of nature in our health

Spending time outside is not only beneficial for the heart and muscles, but it also has a variety of other benefits. sensory stimuli Which revitalizes the body.

Furthermore, green spaces have a primary role in our mental healthsubstantially reducing Anxiety, Depression and Negativity, Exposing yourself to nature improves Concentration, creativity and ability to reflect.

Forest bathing in Argentina

Different types of forest bathing can be enjoyed natural environment That Argentina offers.

Explore native forests: Argentina has a huge variety of native forests, from the abundance of the Misiones forest to the majesty of the Patagonian forests.



Get some fresh air in the mountains: The mountains of Argentina are an ideal choice for those who want to escape the urban hustle and bustle and connect with nature.

Enjoy the coast and its coastal forests Argentina's beaches are surrounded by sand, sea and vast forests.

Argentina’s beaches are surrounded by sand, sea and vast forests. Visit nature reserves and national parks: Our country has a wide network of nature reserves and national parks that preserve the country’s biodiversity.



Take a short break from our daily tasks and Put your feet on the grass, breathe the fresh air and observe the landscape This will have a huge impact on our overall well-being. Because, at the end of the day, We are all a small part of a huge ecosystem.