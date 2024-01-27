Former Honduran football player Oscar “Pescado” Bonilla has been captured on charges of drug trafficking.

2024-01-27
Members of the Directorate of National Anti-Narcotics Police (DNPA) have taken over this Saturday, January 27, 2024 Oscar “Pescado” Bonilla Tella, in Atlantida, through a last-minute operation.
The former football player had an arrest warrant from last September 2023 for drug trafficking offences. Problems increased due to drugs and belonged to the criminal structure “Hawks”.
Security Minister Gustavo Sanchez also confirmed the arrest “Fish” Bonilla, Former player of the Honduran National League.
According to a statement issued by the Public Ministry, through the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Organized Crime (FESCCO), it coordinates with the National Police the transfer of the “Pescado” to Tegucigalpa.
oscar bonilla He is a well-known figure in the football world, as he was a player for the teams Olimpia, Marathón, Real España, Real Sociedad, and also had the opportunity to join the Honduran national team.
The operation was carried out four months ago by the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Organized Crime (FESCCO) and the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency (ATIC) “The Hawks”, Through which 11 houses were searched, four real estate properties, 13 small boats and 19 cars were seized, a total of 36 properties were seized by the anti-narcotics section prosecutors.
To Oscar “Pescado” Bonilla They raided his house near Venice Boulevard in Tela, but he was not there on the day of the operation, which took place at 6:00 am on September 29, 2023.
From the Los Halcones structure, Guittar Mayorga Vazquez is already in prison, considered part of a criminal drug trafficking group captured by ATIC on the day of the operation.
His life after retirement from football
He “Fish” BonillaAfter digging his heels in, he decided to devote himself to agriculture in the town of Tela.
Furthermore, following his retirement from Parrillas One, which was his last club as a professional, fish He became the top leader of Tella FC in the promotion league, where he spent only six months and left office.
In 2023, “fish“He was charged with serious drug trafficking crimes and leading the Los Halcones criminal structure.
FESCCO and ATIC seized 622 kilos of cocaine from Los Halcones in November 2021.
